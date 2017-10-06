We skiers are simple people. Most of the time, we just want to have a beer and go skiing with our friends. Waiting for the season to start can be tortorous, and First Chair Fest can help. Tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, join POWDER and friends at the Denver Performing Arts Complex & Sculpture Park for an afternoon and evening of all the things skiers love.

Catch films from HG Skis, The Big Picture, Good Company, Level 1, Picture Organic, Matchstick Productions, and Level 1, plus enjoy the beer garden, live bands, and get deals on the best new gear in skiing.

See the schedule below and get your tickets here. Buy your ticket before Saturday to be entered to win the heli skiing trip of a lifetime for you and a friend from Eagle Pass Heli.

12:45

Doors Open

1:00

Film – HG Skis “Eat The Guts”

1:35

Film – The Big Picture “Lite Years”

2:05

Film – Good Company “Guest List”

3:10

Film – Level 1 “Habit”

4:10

Film – Picture Organic “In Gora”

5:20

Band – Air Traffic Controller

6:45

Band – The Moth and The Flame

7:45

Eagle Pass Giveaway

7:50

Film – Matchstick Productions “Drop Everything”

8:50

Film – The Faction Collective “This is Home”

10:00

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.