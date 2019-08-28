Winter Park chairlifts to show I-70 traffic

In what can only be described as Inception: Nightmare Edition, Winter Park will be installing digital displays on select chairlifts with weather reports, snow reports, mountain maps, and, gulp, live views of I-70 traffic. Surely implemented to help skiers figure out when to bail and head back to more metropolitan pastures, this idea causes me anxiety just thinking about it. I mean, don’t we go skiing to forget about gridlock and didn’t we just wait on a 40-minute lift line to get on this dang thing? Anyways, your head was in the right place WP, but can a guy get a little peace? Thank you, next.



VIDEO: Joss Christensen’s summer vacation

Just your semi-annual reminder that style boss Joss Christensen is still out their quietly stomping everything in sight. Good lawd, this kid can ski. Lots of edits coming out of Hood this summer, but none quite like this Napes and Joss collab. Thanks for playing, boys.



Ski shop buys WildSnow Backcountry blog

Colorado retail store Cripple Creek Backcountry has announced its purchase of WildSnow, the popular backcountry ski blog. Previously run by backcountry legend Lou Dawson, WildSnow has established itself as the premier source for anything backcountry snow, and its recent purchase hopefully signals that Dawson’s baby will live on for many more winters to come (Dawson will still help oversee writers and content scheduling. Manasseh Franklin, a veteran in the skiing, education, and media worlds, will take over the editor-in-chief role and there have already been discussions of a print product. Good news in the world of news. Viva WildSnow!



Ski bad boy David Lesh crashes plane

The godfather of ski controversy David Lesh, has taken his act mainstream this week, crashing his private plane into the water off Half Moon Bay. Fortunately, he and his passenger were unharmed in the crash and were rescued by area Coast Guard in short order, but not before suffering symptoms of hypothermia.

Recently, Lesh has made other, not so savory, headlines for allegedly snowmobiling on snow-free terrain in a designated wilderness area on Colorado’s Independence Pass over the 4th of July. The move has been heavily scrutinized by wilderness officials, ecologists, and the backcountry community alike and was discovered after the skier posted pictures to his Instagram.

Lindsey Vonn engaged

The queen is headed to the ball. Lindsey Vonn went all “I-do” this week when hockey star hubby P.K. Subban popped the question, solidifying one the most prominent couple in winter sports since Nor’Easter Ned and Winter Storm Wendy came together back in 1837. Vonn seems to be taking to retirement quite nicely, and the latest news is nice feather in the cap ahead of her HBO Sports debut with TGR this coming fall.