Back in early-November of 2018, Colorado skiers and riders began to worry. Where was the snow? When would the state experience another historic season in the Rockies?

Fast forward to May 30, 2019 and the state is reporting more than quadruple the size of its average snowpack for this time of year. The lone ski area operating on weekdays in Colorado, Arapahoe Basin, is reporting 8” in the past three days. Someone pinch me—it’s almost June.

The United States Department of Agriculture uses 145 sites across various locations in Colorado’s high country to determine snow depth approximations for large swaths of land; all so farmers, hydroelectric utilities, and the outdoor recreation industry can plan accordingly.

Photo Credit: Matt Power/Aspen Skiing Company

This year’s records show that Colorado is currently at 409 percent of its snow water equivalent for this time of year. The San Juan Mountain Range leads the league as watersheds go with 713 percent of its average–a welcome respite for skiers, farmers, and riparian conservationists, all of whom saw drought grip the state earlier and earlier each summer over the course of the past three years.

In the southwestern part of the state, Wolf Creek’s season totals proved large even by their standards.

Since the Pagosa Springs ski area closed on April 21, they’ve received almost 5 feet of new snow—bringing their season total to 552 inches. For Colorado, it’s an insane number that belongs somewhere closer to Lake Tahoe or Mount Baker.

The only time they’ve exceeded this year’s total was during the 1974-1975 season when the ski area recorded 800 inches. In 2005, the ski area reported its second largest season snowfall at 535 inches.

This year is historically different for Coloradans as Arapahoe Basin (328”), Aspen Mountain (386”), and Breckenridge Resort (458”) have all extended their seasons beyond Memorial Day weekend.

While A-Basin remains fully open this week, they will cease weekday operations following this weekend and will continue to host skiing Friday-Sunday through at least June 23.

Aspen Mountain will abbreviate its schedule (9am—1pm) for this, its final weekend, of lift-served skiing. Check out the webcams here.

Breckenridge is currently slated to operate weekends from 9am—4pm through June 9.

Californians are also still lapping Mammoth Mountain and Squaw Valley thanks to big time snow in the month of May. Mammoth remains open daily until August and weather permitting, Squaw will continue its operations on Fridays and Saturdays hours until July 7.

In Utah, Snowbird will continue to operate 8am—2:30pm Friday through Sunday as long as conditions permit.

Oregon’s Timberline resort is serving up turns seven days a week per usual, while back in Vermont, Killington has one last weekend of bump skiing for the hardcores via its famed Superstar Express Quad.