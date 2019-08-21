Canadian Resort Offers Unlimited Cat Skiing for $150 (CND!)

Canadian resort offering unlimited cat skiing for under $150

No official figures yet, but Canadian visa applications may have spiked this week with Panorama’s announcement that it will offer unlimited cat skiing in its new freeride terrain for just $149 (Canadian!).

As part of the B.C. resort’s ambitious 500-acre expansion, the resort will fire up its Monster X cat to access Taynton Bowl this year, providing cat rides on weekends and select powder days for under $15. A four pack costs $49 and a whole season’s worth of cat ski turns can be yours for under $150. Giddy up compadres, we’re heading north!

Banff gets snow and northern B.C. buried

All aboard, the froth train is leaving the station. Over the weekend, Banff received a healthy dose of white gold up high and areas of northern B.C. got upwards of 18 inches of snow over the weekend. That’s a whole lot of centimetres for all you Canucks tuning in at home.

Sure, opening day is nowhere in sight, but that won’t stop us from getting our hopes up for an early season kickoff. There ain’t a much prettier sight, folks. Photo Credit: Sunshine Village

Vail legend Pepi Gramshammer passes away

The ski world lost an icon this week with the passing of Pepi Gramshammer, the former Austrian ski racer turned Vail legend. He was 87 years old.

Originally imported to Colorado from his native Austria to bring legitimacy to the young ski industry in the region, Gramshammer made Vail his home, helping the resort pioneer ski runs and opening his popular Hotel Gastof Gramshammer, which still operates to this day. Gramshammer is credited with helping turn the Vail Valley into the destination it is today, and his gemeutlichkeit will be missed.

Pep Fujas and K2 part ways after 17 years

Two legends have parted ways after nearly two decades of redefining this silly sport of ours. Pep Fujas announced last week via a personal blog post that he will no longer be skiing with his longtime sponsor K2 and it seems like the prince of switch pow landings already has a new project cooking.

Though it gives all the appearances of an amicable ‘breakup,’ it will be hard to forget his influence on K2’s freeski movement as we say adios to one of the greatest power couples in the game.

Spyder announces return to freeskiing with a stacked lineup

After stepping out of the limelight, Spyder is back in the freeskiing discussion with a brand new line of outerwear and perhaps the most stacked team in recent memory.

Chris Davenport, Connery Lundin, and Amie Engerbretson are backed up by the likes of young guns Maggie Voisin and Quinn Wolfermann, as well as OG Bobby Brown (still feels a little weird to say that, but the youths, am I right?) and Julian Carr, the Colorado-based outerwear company is going all-in. Will they bring the faux-fur collar back to the park? Oh, the anticipation.