I think I just felt a chill in the air. Ahh yes, autumn approaches. The streets are littered with empty cans of White Claw as Hot Girl Summer cools into an Apathetic Adult Autumn. But fear not, that first frost is a sign of the turning of an auburn leaf.

That’s right, the dustings in the Sierra and the Rockies this weekend was not a pumpkin-spice powdered donut, it’s the auspices of winter. Just as the October issue of POWDER is flying to your doorstep, so too was the first snow of the season falling on western resorts.

As of press time, Alta’s mid-mountain temperature is 32° and dropping. Pictures of snow-dusted meese are being plastered all over social media. Sleigh bells are ringing in this southern California office as Mammoth’s closing day was a mere seven weeks ago, and they already predict opening day to be November 9th (with mostly machine-made snow).

Snow fell on the Tetons just before the TGR premiere, another propitious sign of deep days to come, while Big Sky issued a winter weather advisory for this coming weekend. They could get up to 10 inches. Do you have your passes yet? Better scurry—these marketing departments are going to be marketing every single one of these first snowflakes!

—Editor’s note: the plural of moose is not meese, but it should be.