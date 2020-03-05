Big Mountain Pioneer Dean Cummings Charged With Murder

Dean Cummings has been arrested and charged with murder after authorities say he shot and killed a man during a dispute on Feb. 29 in a rural area of San Luis, NM, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

According to the police report, Cummings called 911 around 5:45PM to report that he was attacked by the victim and shot him dead. Police found Cummings outside a mobile home and arrested him.

Cummings, 54, is a former U.S. Freestyle Ski Team member and winner of the 1991 Rocky Mountain Mogul Champion. The same year, he took second place at the inaugural World Extreme Skiing Championships in 1991, behind Doug Coombs. He won the event in 1995.

In 2012, he claimed the Best Line Award for the first descent of Meteorite Mountain’s Dragon’s Back, the longest of the dramatic spines on the mountain off Thompson Pass.

During his lifetime, he’s claimed more than 220 first descents, mostly in Alaska’s Chugach range, where he owned and operated Valdez H20 Heli Adventures. The operation, which started in 1995, has been embattled in tensions surrounding permitting and usage rights with the Cordova Forest Service and competing heli operations.