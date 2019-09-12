Big Air comp coming to Atlanta?!

Hip-hop and skiing will finally meet on common ground this year, as USSA announced that the Visa Big Air Presented by Land Rover will drop in on Atlanta this year. Not exactly your number one ski destination, Hotlanta will play witness to the likes of Henrik Harlaut, Maggie Voisin, and Nick Goepper as they huck their meat in search of a bid to the inaugural Skiing Big Air competition during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. The event goes down this December 20 and 21 in SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Unvaccinated ski staff kept off slopes amid outbreak

Things are getting grimy Down Under as two New Zealand ski fields have been forced to react to an extended measles outbreak. The Remarkables and Coronet Peak have asked unvaccinated ski staff to stay home this week after eight more cases were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the total confirmed cases to 881 in and around the Auckland region. Sounds like some messy business in Kiwiland, and a decent reason to rebook that ski ticket to South America.

VIDEO: Sam Smoothy hits the high peaks

This week’s moment of zen is brought to you by Sam Smoothy’s cheeky accent and some crazy Kiwis ripping the s%#t out of the high alpine. Winter, are you here yet?

In other news, Señor Smoothy takes the silver screen this weekend at the premiere of TGR’s newest flick, “Winterland.”

Lake Louise ski area reducing by 30 percent to protect wildlife

It’s not every day that you see a ski area pushing to downsize in order to protect the surrounding environment, but that’s exactly what Lake Louise Ski Area proposed this week. In conjunction with Parks Canada, the Banff ski area announced a long-range plan to close nearly 669 hectares of land to designate it as protected wilderness, or roughly the size of nearby Marmot Basin and Mount Norquat ski areas combined.

Full implementation of the plan will take between 10 to 12 years, but that’s certainly one solid step in the right direction. Long live the sustainable shred.