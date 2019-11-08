Backcountry.com Responds to Backlash On Trademark Drama

Backcountry.com is up here suing everybody

The Internet and social media exploded this week with the news that popular gear site Backcountry.com has launched an unprecedented offensive against businesses containing the word “backcountry” in their name.

After filing for trademarks nearly a year ago to legally protect the word against other businesses, Backcountry.com is was suing small companies like Backcountry Babes and Backcountry Denim for use of “backcountry” in their name.

The Internet masses have responded accordingly, unleashing a firestorm across all of Backcountry.com’s channels and even establishing a Boycott Backcountry.com Facebook page and a GoFundMe for one of the businesses targeted in the latest round of lawsuits.

After several days, CEO Jonathan Nielsen said in a statement posted to the brand’s website: “We made a mistake. In an attempt to protect the brand we have been building for nearly 25 years, we took certain actions that we now recognize were not consistent with our values, and we truly apologize.”

Photo Credit: Screenshot

VIDEO: Take a trip up and over the Spearhead Traverse

Legendary crew on one of the all-time legendary traverses—this short doc gives all the feels. Winter, stop screening my calls, I know you’re out there somewhere!



New Hampshire considering taxing lift passes to fund scholarships

This week, New Hampshire State Rep. Craig Thompson proposed a revolutionary state-wide sales tax on ski passes, a move he says will help fund a scholarship fund for in-state college students.

The 9-percent tax on day passes will be funneled into select scholarship programs intended to keep New Hampshire students studying in-state, as nearly 66-percent of current New Hampshire high school grads head out of state to study. While ski companies plan to lobby against the proposed bill, locals seem to be rallying behind the change.

VIDEO: Henrik Harlaut drops new trailer

The mad genius that is Henrik Harlaut dropped a trailer for his new two-year project this week, and may have just discouraged the rest of the world from ever dropping another trailer again. Vintage E-Dollo with the help of some vintage STEPT editing and producing has all the makings of my new favorite ski movie. Hype train leaves the station…now.

