Backcountry Access Releases Software Update for Tracker 2

Backcountry Access (BCA) announced a voluntary software update for the Tracker 2 transceiver on June 29. This update will improve the pulse width and period (the length of and time between “beeps”) while the transceiver is in power-saving mode.

Power-saving mode activates after 12 hours of inactivity while the device is on, and the updates to the pulse will conform to the international standard—ensuring the Tracker 2 works with all other avalanche transceivers. Power-saving mode extends the life of an already considerable battery, conforming to standards of 200-plus hours of transmission.

The Tracker 2 will continue to work without a software update if you continue to follow the best-use protocols. Turn the device off and on before use, preform beacon checks at the trailhead, and keep the battery above 40 percent before you leave for a trip.

BCA says the purpose of the update is to prevent, in the result that the beacon was mistakenly left on and in power-saving mode before an outing, the “remote chance that another transceiver won’t be able to detect it.”

This update is not a mandatory recall, but the brand recommends it. BCA cannot update your device remotely. To get this update, you must ship your device to BCA and they will update and return it to you. Find out more at BCA’s website.