Austrian Ski Racer Marcel Hirscher Retires, Plans to Ski More Powder

Marcel Hirscher is hanging up his racing skis and boots, leaving his sport at its pinnacle.

The legendary Austrian ski racer announced his retirement at a gathering that he called Review, Insight, Preview, on Wednesday in Salzburg.

While Hirscher has been toying with the idea of leaving the sport for a few years now, he revealed that he officially made his final decision two weeks ago.

“I’ve needed these last two weeks of reflection to understand what I had to do,” said Hirscher. “It was not easy, but it was the right thing to do.

“There were moments where I felt right about this decision and other moments I felt this couldn’t be true.”

Media, officials, sponsors and friends gathered at Lounge 5 in the Austrian city, about 80 kilometers from Hirscher’s hometown of Annaberg. Hirscher on stage, sitting in front of his eight World Cup crystal globes, explained his decision.

“I always wanted to quit at a moment when I knew I could still win races,” said the 30-year-old Austrian star.

“I won the overall World Cup again,” Hirscher said of his eighth consecutive title. In his final season, he won by a staggering 401-point margin over Frenchman Alexis Pinturault. He added nine victories in 22 races.

Hirscher emphasized that over the course of his 12-year World Cup career, he has been fortunate to escape major injuries.

“This is also part of my decision – I extremely believe that I was extremely lucky. As an athlete, I go home without any after effects,” Hirscher said. “It was also that I want to play football with my little boy, climb the mountains and do things without any serous injury or pain.”

Hirscher’s numerous racing accomplishments include winning eight overall World Cup titles, 67 World Cup races, six slalom and six giant slalom titles, and nine world championship medals, including five gold. At the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics, he put the icing on the cake of a remarkable career, capturing his first and second Olympic gold medals, in the giant slalom and combined.

Hirscher has won his last four titles by an absurd average margin of 477 points. His only close call was way back in 2011-12, when he captured his first title by just five points. Only Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark has more World Cup victories on the men’s side with 86, a record that most believed the Austrian would eclipse.

Hirscher said that in addition to spending more quality time with his young son, born in October to he and wife Laura, he is excited to hone his powder skiing abilities.

“It would be really amazing to have this really fresh and deep powder,” he said. “I’ve never been on the slopes without gates because I’ve skied six days a week and then on Monday there was no chance to go for powder. Now there will be a lot of time.”

POWDER playfully pressed Hirscher on whether his powder skiing needs improvement.

“If you want to see me in Alaska for example, yes there is a lot of space to get better,” he said. “But for a normal slope in the powder, I think I’m pretty OK.” he said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

U.S. Ski Team veteran Ted Ligety, who raced to five World Cup giant slalom titles, prior to Hirscher winning his six, commended his Austrian rival on a stellar career.

“Marcel changed ski racing forever,” Ligety told POWDER. “He shifted the paradigm in what we thought was possible on skis. He forced everyone to raise their level of skiing and at times it felt like a futile effort.

“He seemed to always get better and never seemed to have off days. He did that all while being humble, kind and graceful. A true champion.

“I will miss competing against him but I have to be honest, part of me won’t, he was too good.”

Hirscher said he has many ideas about his future career, although it’s still too soon to reveal.

“I had my dream job, I love to be an athlete,” Hirscher said. “I want to give back. It would be cool to give something back.

“It’s getting colder, temps are going down and with winter coming, I would think about taking my ski boots, but this time it’s going to be different.”

