Arapahoe Basin Will Reopen for Skiing

After much uncertainly about if Arapahoe Basin would be able to reopen for skiing this season in light of social distancing practices, the Colorado ski has been given the green light to welcome skiers back on May 27.

Arapahoe Basin has been closed since March 15, due to COVID-19, and has not announced a new closing day for their second wind. In the past, the ski area is known for staying open through the first week of June. They are currently reporting a 40-inch base.

Following similar practices used by Mount Bachelor, Mount Hood, and California’s Mount Baldy, a reservation system will be used to control the number of people on hill at one time. To protect skiers and employees, lift lines have been re-designed to keep people 6 feet apart and masks or face coverings will also be required.

Skiers must pre-book a reservation with a valid pass or purchase a $99 day ticket in advance online. Tailgating at the famous “Beach,” a muddy snow bank on the edge Early Riser parking lot, will be strictly prohibited.