A-Basin Rebounds with Ikon Pass After Epic Pass Breakup

Just a week after Vail’s announcement of the purchase of 17 resorts from Peak Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company declared on Friday its addition of Arapahoe Basin to the Ikon Pass. The deal offers Ikon passholders seven days on the slopes without blackout dates, and five days with some blackouts on the Base Pass.

After A-Basin untethered itself from Vail’s Epic Pass this spring, the beloved Colorado Front Range resort was courted aggressively to join another collective pass. This deal comes as a surprise to some A-Basin passholders after A-Basin COO Al Henceroth stated that the ski area would not offer an unlimited pass for the 2019-2020 season.

Henceroth was true to his word. Although many skiers assumed that the area would not join a collective pass at all, there is no unlimited option for A-Basin on the Ikon Pass. In a blog post, Henceroth acknowledged the weekend crowds that became a challenge for the relatively small resort while on the Epic Pass (and from which the Ikon Pass has not been immune). “These restrictions and blackout dates will make our already busy periods more manageable,” Henceroth wrote of A-Basin’s non-unlimited deal for Ikon Pass holders.

A-basin is known for having a locals-friendly atmosphere that’s considered distinct from its larger competition along Colorado’s I-70 corridor. A Reddit thread with nearly 300 posts shows a healthy debate among the resort’s faithful, with many expressing skepticism that the Ikon Pass deal would be an improvement over the Epic Pass relationship, while others agree with Henceroth’s assessment.

A representative at Alterra stated that the company was thrilled to add A-Basin to the pass, seeing them as the ideal partner. She noted their energy, independent spirit, and incredible terrain as particularly appealing to Alterra.

Henceroth is optimistic about the future. On his blog, he wrote, “Those of us who call Arapahoe Basin home will have that same great feeling upon arrival, except now … we will have a fair bit more ‘elbow room.’”