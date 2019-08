Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A few days after turning heads by signing on with Alterra’s Ikon Pass, Arapahoe Basin announced their addition to the Mountain Collective pass for the 2019-2020 season as well.

The Mountain Collective Pass offers two free days at A-Basin as well as offering A-Basin season pass-holders half price lift tickets at each of their 18 partner resorts.

