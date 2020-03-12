40-Plus Inches of Snow Headed to Tahoe This Weekend

You’ve wearing your underpants inside out and backwards. We can tell. That’s got to be the reason that California’s Miracle March is about to turn on—there’s no other reasonable explanation.

That’s right folks, we’re looking at a weekend of storm skiing throughout the Golden State. Tahoe will be hit earliest and hardest, with snow predicted to start Saturday morning and increasing over the course of the day into full-blown dumpage overnight into Sunday. You’ll likely see over a foot by Sunday morning and upwards of two more feet by Monday morning. Pack your snorkels and ski with a buddy, it’d be easy to disappear in these conditions. The snow will fall all the way to lake level, with between 6-18 inches at the bottom.

Kirkwood will accumulate the most snow with a whopping estimated 47 inches, or the average height of a seven-year-old child. Squaw Alpine and Sierra-at-Tahoe will receive a respectable 36 inches and Northstar and Heavenly will net 32 and 23 respectively when all is said and done.

This is a cold storm—while it’s balmy and in the 50s in the Sierras as of publishing time, that will all change on Saturday morning. Expect sharp temperature drops and gusty winds to accompany the snows. Pack your shovels and bring water/blankets just in case.

Mammoth will receive the back half of this storm, and will start to get snow on Monday and Tuesday, with potentially more to come in the middle of next week.

Whatever it is you’re doing: the underwear trick, spoons under your pillow, dropping ice cubes in the toilet, whatever. Just. Keep. Doing. It.

It’s working.

We’re talking double-overhead numbers for those of you who are seven and like to slash turns, and pretty darn big ones for anyone else. Be safe out there, and bring those powder-day streamers.