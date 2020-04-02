28-Year-Old Victim Recovered in Taylor Mountain Avalanche

According to Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation (TCSAR), on April 2, a rescue dog found a 28-year-old Jackson resident who’d been buried in an avalanche since Wednesday on Taylor Mountain. The victim was then airlifted off the mountain to the Coal Creek parking lot, bringing to a close a search and rescue mission that started at 2:30 p.m. on April 1.

The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center forecasted the avalanche danger for the day as moderate, with a warning of unstable snow on steep terrain. The west face of Taylor is steep and exposed—a significant avalanche path. The slide took place on the south face of Taylor, just west of Teton Pass.

TCSAR Foundation Communications Director Matt Hansen reported that the victim’s partner lost sight of him after the avalanche was triggered. She was unable to locate him with a transceiver and skied out to the parking area to alert SAR via a borrowed cell phone.

TCSAR and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) responded quickly, searching the debris pile, searching the top, middle, and bottom of the slide path. The search was called off at nightfall when the victim could not be located. TCSAR was doing everything they could to limit contact between rescuers and mitigate possible transmission of the coronavirus.

Forty members of TSCAR, WYDOT, and the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski patrol returned to the site Thursday morning. At 11 a.m., a dog had a positive hit on the victim, and rescuers dug the victim out.

“We have been cautioning people to be extra careful after the resort closed because we knew people will be backcountry skiing,” says Hansen, “Please build in extra margins when you enter the backcountry.”

After an investigation, TCSAR will report whether or not the victim’s transceiver was functioning correctly and the depth of the burial.

Exum Mountain Guide Jessica Baker, who lives and works in Jackson and the surrounding area, urges extra caution as well. She also shared her concern about the influx of novice backcountry skiers and people who are not taking special precautions to manage risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My goal is not to judge or shame anyone. I would not consider going to that terrain [Taylor Mountain] right now and I’m a professional. People need to take on a really cautious mindset,” she says.

In Jackson specifically, Baker feels it is reasonable for people to keep skiing, but only on mellow, low angle terrain in the the trees, or at Snow King which is groomed and open to uphill traffic.

“I think people can ski right now. It’s an easy way to get away from people and socially isolate, especially if you’re living with your ski partner. But if you’re new to backcountry skiing and questioning whether you should go or not, you probably shouldn’t.”

“People are struggling, out of work, and have built their lives around skiing,” she says, adding that the skiing in Jackson is much more spaced out than in Colorado and it is easier to avoid others at trailheads.

“It’s an unprecedented time in general right now. There’s no normal rulebook,” she says. “On a normal year the best practices are education, and having a good partner, and continuously assessing snowpack. I don’t think the general goal [now] is to stop skiing, but to stop skiing steep terrain.”