Over the weekend, a mass of skiers showed up at Colorado’s Arapaho Basin dressed in their best denim hoping to secure a new world record for most skiers wearing jeans skiing one run together.

While the official record-breaking ski run didn’t take place until the afternoon, anyone who showed up in jeans naturally skied together as soon the lifts started spinning at 9. A group of 10 soon became 20, then 30, until everyone who came in their jeans lined up at the top of the Pallavicini chair and numbered themselves off one by one.

By their count, a record group of 80 skiers came in their jeans together.

Patrollers in Pit Vipers led the way ensuring participant and onlooker safety as the 80 denim-clad skiers, and a few stragglers, ripped through the gut of the mountain together.

“A-Basin couldn’t have been cooler about it,” says Pit Viper’s Spencer Harkins who organized the event. “It stayed super safe, everyone was really respectful and it was a really inclusive event.”

To culminate their new-found record success, Montucky Cold Snacks hosted a celebration at the RMU bar in Breckenridge. (Sorry to all the 14 to 16 year old boys who couldn’t get in. Give it few years!)

“Skiing in jeans is exactly the same as skiing anything else. It’s all very freeing and it’s not pretentious in any way,” says Harkins. “Any one can do it because everyone owns a pairs of jeans.”

Photo Credit: James Adamson

