Parkin Costain and Veronica Paulsen were crowned the new King and Queen of Corbet’s on Saturday night at the Pink Garter Theatre in Jackson, each walking away with a $10,000 purse.

Photo Credit: Amy Jimmerson

Paulsen, with the third bib of the day, dropped in and laid out a huge, smooth backflip, becoming the first woman to do so cleanly.

‘She put both skis to the snow at least 20 feet down into the couloir and skied the rest of the course, bypassing all the other jumps, screaming with joy. When she skied into the finish corral, she was mobbed by two-time reigning champion Caite Zeliff, who’d skied moments before, and a swarm of their friends,’ wrote Matt Hansen in an earlier story about the would-be Queen.

Arianna Tricomi earned second place, and Zeliff—winner the last two years—won third in the women’s competition, while Hans Mindnich came in second, followed by Sam Kuch and Sander Hadley (tied for third).