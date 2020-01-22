The Secret Society of Private New England Ski Clubs Is Actually Pretty Inviting

This story originally appeared in the December 2019 (48.3) issue of POWDER.

It’s the big wraparound porch, its eaves supporting gentle pillows of snow beneath the striking red gable of the New England farmhouse. That’s the image in Bobby McMillan’s mind as he makes the three-hour drive up from Boston to the New Hampshire club house. McMillan, one of 25 members of the 66-year-old Polecat Ski Club, drives up almost every skiable weekend since he joined 10 years ago.

The clubhouse is a hub for the community. Originally for single adults over the age of 21, the club was a mingling place for eligible suitors, but has since evolved to welcome families—and dogs. It sits just a short drive from Wildcat Ski Area, and with a surfeit of backcountry options even closer, the house is its members’ winter home. The house sports 48 beds in its 13 bedrooms, a large communal kitchen, bar, and living space. It’s cozy, with dark wood and leather couches. The club is one of many tucked away in the hills and vales of New England, part of a league of 23 ski clubs, each with idiosyncratic names like the Massa-Schussers and the Ski- Bees. It’s like Greek Row for grown-up east coast skiers.

Membership to the Polecats is not handed out freely, but it is openly democratic. Anyone can come to the club’s open house nights and get to know the members, who then vote on whether the prospective Polecat would be a good fit. Among the club’s members are patrollers and instructors, and the group usually skis together, giving amateurs and newbies a constructive environment in which to learn. They hold community races on the hill, as well as parties and mixers at the house. McMillan met his wife at one of these parties, which is more than most traditional frat boys can say.

Yearly dues are $550 which gives members access to lodging any night of the year, so long as they can find an open bed. It is roughly the same price as a night or two at a hotel near any major western resort. McMillan reckons that’s what makes the difference between a six-day and a 30-day ski season for Polecats like him from Boston.

It is tempting to frame private ski clubs as a distillation of skiing’s elitism—stodgy places of concentrated wealth like the Yellowstone Clubs and HoliMonts of the world. But it seems they are an antidote. The internet era resulted in a chasm of isolation in the US: involvement in community groups is at an all-time low, and jobs that demand attention well outside of the standard workday exacerbate that fact. Ski clubs that offer a space for people to come together and enjoy the skiing world without bleeding them dry are vital to a community that is constantly under siege from profiteers. I assumed ski clubs were exclusive, ritzy frat houses. Now, I want to be a Polecat.

