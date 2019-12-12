My Friend Died, Then An Austrian Skier Made Me Laugh Again

This story originally appeared in the November 2019 (48.2) issue of POWDER.

Most people don’t hope for storms, but skiers do. As soon as the temperature drops below freezing, and just the right amount of moisture is in the air, we start hoping, more than anything, that it will snow.

We hope our car will make it up the canyon one more time. We hope the pass stays open and that we got up early enough to beat the traffic. We hope the coffee in our thermos stays hot all day and the snowpack stays safe. We hope our knees have had enough time to heal. We hope we can stick the landing. We hope we can find that glove we dropped from the chair.

Skiers hope for a lot of things. Some things we hope never happen.

Last May, I was in Salzburg, Austria, when I got one of those phone calls you hope never comes. My friend Sam Coffey, a beloved Aspen skier, died after suffering a series of strokes on a surf trip in Mexico. He was 29 years old and everything good about skiing. I cried myself to sleep that night. A lot of us did, considering a world without Sam felt hopeless.

The next morning, it rained. Like some kind of cruel cliche, the sky was grey and dull. It made me angry. I walked through the city until I ended up in St. Peter’s Cemetery, the oldest burial ground in Salzburg, dating back to the 7th century. I don’t find the same solace in church as I used to, but I walked into the small chapel at the center. I hoped to find something, experience something, feel something. I didn’t. Unfortunately, our capacity for hope is the same as our capacity for heartbreak. Skiers know this.

In the city center that afternoon, I wandered into an unassuming tchotchke shop at the end of a narrow cobblestone alley. Two older men in the front of the shop spoke in Italian. Unlike the surrounding stores on the main plaza, with their well-lit window displays, high-end watches, embroidered scarves, and Mozartkugeln, this one felt tired, like the weather, like me. Still, I went inside.

I made my way past an eclectic offering of feathered hats, books with yellowed pages, and an antique handsaw until I found a felt-covered board hanging askew at the back of the shop. It was stuck full of small metal hat pins oxidized with age.

The shop owner, Lorenzo, is a skier who grew up at the base of the Dolomites. As he proudly rifled through stacks of cigar boxes filled with ski pins he’s collected over the past 50 years, a small enamel pin with golden goat in the center caught my eye.

It was a World Cup race pin from the 1975 Hahnenkamm at Kitzbuhel. Franz Klammer won the downhill that year, setting a record that would last seven years. Forty-four years later, in 2019, Sam Coffey joined his close friend Wiley Maple, an Olympian and World Cup ski racer, as his technician at the top of the same course. For two race kids from Aspen, it was the culmination of all things hoped for.

I purchased a few pins, thinking I might give some away, and later pinned the Kitzbuhel memento on my favorite denim ski jacket where it will be for the winter.

Before I left the shop, Lorenzo stopped me. He held a small metallic pendant on a red ribbon with a carving of an old man in the mountains. It was Ullr, the Norse god of snow and patron saint of skiers. He pressed the pendant into my hands.

“Keep this with you,” he said. “And I hope it will keep you safe in the mountains.”

