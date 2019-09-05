VIDEO: Check out this girl’s ski jump pump-up speech

Remember that adorable little girl’s mirror pump-up talk that went viral a couple of years ago?

Yeah, well skiing finally has it’s answer to that…in spades. This young ripper is about to send it off her first K40 ski jump and talks us through the whole thing. Frankly, it’s the cutest thing on the Internet this week.

Ironically, I often give myself the same speech right before I break myself off on a flat box in the mini-park. Coincidence? I think not.

Tomahawk season is just around the corner!

Yeah, we’re all dreaming of those first turns, but it’s important to remember that a whole lot of us will also be catching edges and cartwheeling downhill in less than a few months. Reality hits hard, especially for Jennie Symons at The North Face Frontier freeskiing event this week in New Zealand. Way to send, Jennie, we’re glad you’re okay-ish.

Level 1’s ‘Refresh’ is live and nothing else matters

Nostalgia is real this week, as Level 1 continues its farewell tour, dropping its legendary Refresh from 2009. Put that TPS report on hold, tell the boss to just can it already, and soak up the sweet frames of winter’s yesteryear with one of the best freeski crews ever assembled on the silver screen.

WATCH: Is ‘welcome’ the next chapter?

With Level 1 stepping aside, it only seems fitting that a crew is already vying for the newly-vacated throne. Is welcome the answer? We’re here for it.