This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

Wearing a goofy grin and an electric-blue shirt printed with rollerblades and palm trees, Cody Townsend skis off the top of California’s 14,162-foot Mount Shasta. He’s laughing now—on a clear, windless day in early June, surrounded by friends—but this line, a 7,300-foot slog up the volcano’s Avalanche Gulch route has been the easiest, least technical peak he’s skied all season.

Last January, Townsend announced his latest project, which he dubbed The Fifty, and would attempt to climb and ski all the lines in the 2010 book, “Fifty Classic Ski Descents of North America,” while producing an ongoing video series. Nobody has skied them all before—in fact, several lines have only been skied a couple of times, ever. Even the authors of the book, Chris Davenport, Art Burrows, and Penn Newhard, have only skied about half of the lines collectively. They chose the classics based on input from well-respected ski mountaineers around North America.

Now Townsend, a pro skier who’s spent his entire career making ski movies by dropping spines out of a helicopter, is going to try to tackle them all. Oh, and he’s going to do it in three years.

The vision started a couple of years ago, in classic Townsend style. He picked up the book and started pouring through it. He began compulsively studying each line, reading everything he could get his hands on. Making ski movies with Teton Gravity Research and Matchstick Productions—he’s appeared in 10 of them over the last decade—has been the bulk of his career, but he needed a new focus.

“My motivation was to climb and ski cool lines through North America,” Townsend tells me while driving from his home in Tahoe to Mount Shasta. “It just so happened that a few of my bucket list lines—the Grand Teton, Mount Currie—were in the book.”