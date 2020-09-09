Jason Levinthal Sells 4FRNT Ski Company

Jason Levinthal hasn’t gotten much sleep in the last three years. Owner and operator of J Skis, Levinthal acquired 4FRNT Skis from founder Matt Sterbenz in 2017 and has been successfully managing the two flagship independent ski brands since. This week, however, he is handing the reins of 4FRNT to new ownership—a trio of entrepreneurs, longtime friends, and skiers; Charlie Johnson, Will Armenta, and Ebi Lange.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 4FRNT

Johnson says if it were any other ski company, they wouldn’t have been interested in buying, however as longtime fans of the 4FRNT brand, they are eager to continue to elevate the company’s founding mission to develop innovative freeride products.

“It’s a dream to be so closely involved with a company I’ve admired and been a customer of for years,” he says. “As we got to know Jason and the team, it felt like a perfect fit. We couldn’t be more excited about the current award-winning ski lineup and feel a deep sense of responsibility to continue 4FRNT’s legacy while investing in its future.”

After speaking with more than 60 potential buyers during a five-month search, Levinthal says he landed on this group because they respect the heritage and DNA of the brand and plan to continue the current direct-to-consumer model he put in place and credits as part of 4FRNT’s financial stability.

“I know they have the right perspective to help [4FRNT] prosper in the future,” says Levinthal. “I didn’t want someone who was going to try and squeeze blood from a stone and I didn’t really want it to go to a big company and get watered down. The team and I didn’t work three years around the clock, just so someone could strip it all away.”

Photo Credit: Dan Cardon

Levinthal, a 25-year ski industry pioneer, who has founded and led several ski companies, including Line Skis and Full Tilt Boots, says 4FRNT has played a big part in modern skiing by bringing new products to market that the larger brands didn’t have the vision and guts to try. Leaning into the brand’s strong following and progressive products, he worked to move it from traditional retail distribution to e-commerce while modernizing the product line and digital marketing strategy.

“It’s only been possible thanks to the hard work and passion of every 4FRNT athlete, supplier, employee, and customer over the past 18 years,” says Levinthal. “I feel fortunate to have been a part of this brand’s rich history and I couldn’t be happier with the new leadership.”

In turn, the three new owners say they have no intention of changing 4FRNT into something it’s not. “Our goal is to reinforce and permanently solidify the brand’s values that got it here. We’ll continue working with its current athletes, employees and suppliers, as responsible stewards of the 4FRNT brand, while providing the resources to take it to the next level,” says Lange, who was heavily involved in the 2008 acquisition and turnaround of Rossignol.

4FRNT’s marketing manager Sam Kimmerle, who has been with the brand since Levinthal’s acquisition will assume the role of Brand Manager and will continue to collaborate with Eric “Hoji” Hjorleifson, Thayne Rich, and other athletes who are involved in content creation and product development.

“The complexity of running two brands has taken a lot of mental bandwidth,” says Levinthal, who will stay on as a consultant for the coming year. “Now that 4FRNT is financially stable independently and growing as one of the leanest-operating modern ski brands, it’s time for it to move on from my hands and I can focus on my brand, J Skis. Both of these brands have a better future independent of each other.”