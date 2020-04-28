Listen here, bud: I’m the Vermonter who’s about to slam the bar on your head the second you sit down on this here chairlift. And that’s if you’re lucky, some of these older lifts have dividers, so think quick or say goodbye to your grandkids.

In my home state of Vermont laws exist to keep skiers safe: the bar goes down or you go downtown. I don’t care where you’re from, and I certainly don’t give a damn where I currently am, I’ll enforce the laws of the Green Mountain State with the might of my cheddar-fed bicep. Sure, I could ask first, but that would cost valuable seconds during which my feet are airborne.

You weren’t ready yet? Not my problem, bud.

And take out those darn headphones. There are only three types of music in this world: Phish, Twiddle, and the sounds of the great outdoors. Don’t you dare play Twiddle.

The safety bar is the thin line between order and anarchy and I’m not going to die at the hands of some snot-nosed kid swinging the chair. How can you be so cavalier with your own life? I may practice sitting in a chair every day at the office, but the bass coming from your portable speaker could flip this rickety deathtrap upside down. Maybe that would wipe the smirk off your face.

Every time your skis leave the ground is an incredible risk. One errant breeze could make me lose my New England style clam chowder. I mean come on! That’s why I avoid the park, the bumps, and the trees. I prefer the rush of a well-skidded turn on a well-groomed black diamond.

But the rule of law is mankind’s greatest creation, which, in the great state of Vermont, compels all riders to use the second greatest creation: the safety bar. That concussion it just gave you is a blessing if it’ll keep you off your dang phone. Thank me later.

Did you see that? That kid three chairs in front of us just fell off unloading!

Oh God. They’ve stopped the lift. I’m pulling my InReach.