The Tahoe Community is in Trouble. Michelle Parker Came to Help.

The Lake Tahoe community is experiencing a tough economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tahoe native and pro skier Michelle Parker got involved delivering meals to people in need.

From there, she realized volunteering wasn’t enough. She enlisted fellow local pro athletes and started an online auction of ski gear and products to raise money for the cause. Parker sat down with Red Bull Media to talk about how she got involved. We’re publishing that interview here, lightly edited for clarity.

Red Bull: How did you become involved in the Tahoe/Truckee Emergency Relief Fund

Parker: Two weeks ago I got a phone call from a friend who was working on doing a meal delivery here in town. They said, “Hey, can you come help me? I’m at the Bridgetender and there are hundreds of meals here that need to be delivered.”

I showed up in my truck and brought 650 meals to the Boys and Girls Club in Truckee and Kings Beach. It’s crazy how many meals we delivered.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Parker

How do you go about getting that many meals made?

“The meal delivery was set up locally through the efforts of individuals working with the Boys and Girls Clubs, and they served a dual purpose—they help feed those who are hurting but they also help keep local restaurants going.

Right now, restaurants are charging us $10 for a meal that feeds a family of four, which is incredible. We’re taking them to Tahoe, Truckee, and Incline Village. This is a way for us to help the Boys and Girls Clubs. They are pinned right now cooking 3,000 meals every week. Only eight people work there because the Boys and Girls Club can’t accept volunteers due to safety hazards.

What would you say is the biggest need right now in the Tahoe / Truckee region?

This entire effort consists of individual donors. Right now, we don’t necessarily need volunteers–we just need funding. In April the Boys and Girls Club was able to pay for the rent of 35 local families. We’ve seen an increase in homelessness on the streets out here, which is shocking because this is a very inhospitable place to be without a home.

How did the Emergency Relief Fund Tahoe / Truckee (TTERF) come to be?

Amy Quirarte, a local real estate agent started the fund. [The TTERF] works with Tahoe Truckee People, which is a 501(c)(3), to allow people to chip in via taxable donations. Quirarte started the Facebook donation page along with a GoFundMe to help people pay rent, and to help assist in delivering meals.

From there, you decided to start an online auction to raise money as well, correct?

After talking to Amy and hearing what they were trying to do, I reached out to all the local pros to see what they can donate to an online auction to help raise money. I just got off the phone with Jeremy Jones and he’s going to donate some stuff–I’m just hoping with all the pros I can keep the fundraising going and keep donations flowing.

It’s pretty cool–there wasn’t a local emergency relief fund going before COVID happened and Amy started one up. And now with this auction, it’s been great to see people support the cause. Nick Russell donated a splitboard to it, someone from Arbor reached out and wanted to donate a board. It rules to see this all come together. I mean, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a conversation with anyone from Arbor and they’re helping out.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Parker

What’s been the most surprising aspect of the donation process for you so far?

I just didn’t realize how big it was when I got started. The first time I went to the Boys and Girls Club and I saw a line out the door of people collecting meals. I think the first week of helping it was a big learning process. You don’t realize just how many meals 650 meals are until you show up. You need multiple trucks to get them delivered.