Saddleback Mountain Will Reopen After Five-Year Closure

Despite the ongoing economic and epidemiological crisis caused by the coronavirus, Saddleback Mountain, located in the Lakes district of western Maine, will open to skiers this coming season for the first time in five years.

In 2015, Saddleback was scrambling to find the funding required to update their stolid 51-year-old Rangeley double chair that provided the main access from the base lodge to the summit. Ultimately failing to find the funding in time, the Maine ski resort shut its doors.

In the five intervening years, deals were brokered and deals fell through until, finally, in January 2020, Saddleback was acquired by Arctaris, a Boston-based economic impact firm that targets underserved rural and urban communities for investments that further positive social outcomes, bought the mountain for $6.5 million.

Over the coming years, Arctaris plans to pump in millions more, supporting infrastructure projects like a new high-speed Doppelmayr quad chair that will replace the Rangeley double chair and triple uphill capacity. They will also fund a solar farm that will power their snowmaking equipment for years to come.

Built largely from scratch, and guided by general manager Andy Shepard, Saddleback has incredible potential as a roadmap for new investment into smaller ski resorts. With a highly dedicated staff working to prepare for the coming winter, they could offer something fresh for the ski community—world-class service and community engagement at a more widely accessible price.

The focus on people and community sounds utopic, but it could serve as an example for how ski areas could operate equitably and inclusively—including how to operate amid a global pandemic.

Photo Credit: Jared Emerson

POWDER spoke with Doc Tulin, director of marketing at Saddleback, who says building a ski area from the ground up to serve his community is the best damn job on earth. A veteran in the ski industry, Tulin has coached skiing at Beaver Creek and many resorts around the Northeast.

POWDER: Why did a firm whose general focus is on providing opportunity and alleviating poverty choose to invest in a ski resort?

Tulin: Arctaris is an economic impact fund. They identify a community that’s struggling economically and then identify community assets which they can grow, and they found us. Arctaris saw us as a way to reinvigorate the local economy, circulate funds locally, and create a more sustainable approach to our business. They put a lot of their money in and take a very long-term approach. [Maine] is looking at this as a 10-year model for improving the state’s economy.

What does a new sustainable approach look like at Saddleback?

One piece is the solar farm but it’s more indicative of our long-term approach of looking to identify opportunities. Every department is looking for ways to push sustainability forward. We look at everything we do from a green perspective because we have the freedom to start anew.

Does that flexibility extend to operating amid a global pandemic?

Absolutely. We were already planning a large expansion of the dining area before the coronavirus, so now with people spaced out, we still have more than enough capacity to meet our needs.

But the reality is there’s no playbook for this. Like everyone else, we’re watching the Southern Hemisphere closely. New Zealand was kind enough to share all their protocols with Ski Area Management so we could all get a grasp of what they were doing. But new info is available every day.

It’s not really about planning for what you think it’s going to be right now; it’s about taking in each bit of new information and being able to change your plans accordingly. We’re going to look at state guidelines as a first draft for our approach. State and county shutdowns could range widely. The goal is to offer as much as possible in the safest possible way.

We don’t know where we’ll end up, but I firmly believe that we will be open by the middle of December, the quad will be up and running, and we’re going to have a bloody good season.

Photo Credit: Bruce Lancaster

Do you see the pandemic changing or disrupting a market that has long been based on multi-resort season pass sales?

I think the way the market is changing will benefit the small resorts—focusing on deals and day trips over season passes just makes more sense right now. When I see all of this coming together with the growing interests in markets like Boston, it’s going to happen. The pent-up demand is great—New England resorts are going to do pretty well this year.

If someone has an Ikon Pass in Boston, they may not go up to go to Big Sky, but maybe they’ll go up to Sunday River and Sugarloaf, and hit small resorts on the way. The east-west trips will decrease in favor of trips up North. One more big Maine resort will create a bigger demand for Maine skiing in general. But mostly, I’m looking forward to making a lot of people really happy.

What does it feel like to be opening again after being shuttered for so long?

It feels really good—we’re in this rare situation where every day you feel like you’re in a position to get western Maine to be in a better place. Andy Shepard has had incredible faith in guiding things. We’re getting on the computer at 5 a.m. and not logging off until 8 p.m., but we get to wear a white hat, and that’s a rare position for a ski resort to be in. Boy, does it feel motivating. You don’t get to do that very often. If we in a luxury industry can find ways to lift a region, that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Everyone on the team has been wearing two or three hats. We’re installing the lift and rebuilding the lodge. In September, we’ll start job fairs. We’ve made acquisitions for outdoor programming, building out backcountry access, and summer water-sports access. We have incredibly hard-charging women to build out those outdoor programs, along with ski school and mountain biking programs. Inclusivity comes in so many shapes, and any time you can make an inclusive step, you’re adding to a positive world.

Photo Credit: Bruce Lancaster

Why open now in the middle of an economic and health crisis?

Rangeley is a historic town that’s fought through five years on their own without their biggest employer. We need to work to help this community which has supported us in the past. We’re looking to bring in whatever is the right number of people to get things done, maybe around 200-250 employees. With new developments as we grow, we’ll need more employees to keep up with demand. We need to have enough employees to provide really high-end customer service. Because that’s part of the culture.

Arctaris is trying to figure out seasonal variability in employment, be a job board, and help employees with transitioning to summer work and keeping healthcare. This is an ongoing process—but it’s hard to find a stone Andy [Shepard] hasn’t turned over looking for improvements.

Lastly, what are you most looking forward to skiing this winter?

The Kennebago Steeps. It’s the best challenging terrain in the East. Every glade is hand-cut by skiers and riders. We built good flow one tree at a time. This place has these wonderful old-school touches.