Why This World-Class Skier Left The Mecca of Powder

While many westerners flock to Japan each winter to make chest-deep trenches in powder, Yu Sasaki did the opposite. Born in Sapporo to casual-skier parents, Sasaki moved from the promised land of powder to Whistler, B.C., when he was 19, looking to spend some time in nature and learn English. Along the way, he picked up skiing again—which he hadn’t done much of since his youth—and got really damn good at it. The 34-year-old holds the distinction of being the only Japanese male skier on the most prestigious competitive forum in big-mountain skiing, the Freeride World Tour. In the offseason, he operates a Japanese food truck.

After falling in love with park skiing in Whistler, Sasaki worked to land Canadian residency in 2010, when the Olympics came to Vancouver. The Japanese restaurant he worked at back then endorsed him to become a Canuck, and citizenship followed shortly after. He and his pregnant wife moved to Revelstoke in 2014 for its fledgling resort and a fresh start. There, Sasaki started skiing big-mountain lines and launched his food truck, now a thriving fixture in the growing ski town. Five years later, he’s the father to two young children he’s raising as skiers and hopes one day to influence Japanese skiing as much as Canadian skiing has influenced him.

Skiing was common for Japanese people a long time ago, but right now it’s getting smaller and smaller. The majority of Japanese kids take a ski class in elementary school. But most of them don’t like skiing. Their parents don’t like snow. It’s lots of work, shoveling; it’s cold. Kids learn snow is a nuisance from their parents.

I find the skiing in Japan boring. The mountains are very small, and it’s not a good fit for my style of skiing. But the snow quality is very good. It’s always super deep, but you have to hike up. In Canada, you get so many good laps from the lift all day long.

Japan is too tight; there are so many rules. Canada is more social; there’s more freedom, lots of time. I’m a professional skier in the wintertime and I’m running my food truck in the summer. In Canada, people understand that. In Japan, people say, “Oh, you’re in your mid-30s and you’re still skiing? And you have two kids? How do you make money? What do you do?”

When the FWT came to Japan, they held a qualifier event. They keep spots open for the locals to help grow the sport there. I won the qualifier in Hakuba [twice], and then I got invited on the tour. The FWT is one of the dreams of my ski career.

When you fall while filming, it’s fine. You can do it again next time. But competing, there’s only one run, and everyone is watching on social media. Everything depends on how I ski on competition day. It’s lifechanging, that one run.

After I joined the FWT, everything changed. I got sponsors; I got support. There are only 24 athletes, the world’s best freeriders. It’s like a family, people competing and traveling the world together. [The athletes] are really good and after skiing, they have a lot of fun—party time, they do well!

I don’t think having kids has changed my skiing. I still keep at it. So many friends in Japan the same age as me were very good skiers, in the X Games, in the World Cup. But they got married and had kids and stopped skiing. I’m so sad about that.

Demo skiing is the biggest Japanese ski event; it’s like beauty-contest skiing for turns. I think it’s only in Japan, and it’s pretty weird. Moguls comes second. Freeriding just started three or four years ago. Racing was great 15 years ago, but we don’t have good racers in Japan anymore. I want to offer something different.

I want to grow the freeride culture in Japan. That’s the next step after competing. I just started a YouTube channel, so even when I’m not in Japan, they can check it out. I want to go to Japanese schools and ski with kids and show them freeriding is more fun.

