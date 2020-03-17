How Do You Become Jackson Hole’s Most Storied Ski Photographer?

One of the longest tenured photographers in Powder history, Wade McKoy has been shooting skiing for 45 years. In the 1970s and ’80s, he was among the first to document the nascent big mountain ski culture growing in the ski bum petri dish of Jackson Hole. Over the years he has photographed such legendary figures as Doug Coombs, Mark Newcomb, Stephen Koch, Rick Armstrong, and Jason Tattersall.

A native of the Deep South, McKoy, 68, didn’t learn to ski until after college, when he moved to Jackson from Mississippi in 1974. He remembers the exact date and time he carved his very first turn, on his 250th day of skiing. But among his proudest achievements is the longevity and success of Jackson Hole Skier, an annual ski magazine he and his longtime business partner Bob Woodall have published for the last 37 years. Every year, it serves as a steady reminder of Jackson’s core skiing roots.

Two knee replacements later, McKoy can still be found in the tramline with his camera pack, partnering up with skiers a third his age, teeing up the next shot.

Most of the stuff I learned about photography was through reading, and looking, and doing, and making mistakes. I never threw anything away. I would go back and look at my mistakes and try to find where I came into focus.

There’s so much responsibility in making a magazine. As a publisher, the responsibility is to get it right, to talk about things that are important and interesting, and to make sure your writers and photographers are on top of their game.

I transferred from Georgia Tech to Mississippi State to become a veterinarian because of the experience I’d had with animals and pets. I thought that’s what I was drawn to. I would’ve had the little vet clinic on the corner and you’d bring in your little doggy, and that would’ve been me, in Jackson, Mississippi.

When I was a sophomore, I went to Europe with a friend for three months and toured around on motorcycles. To document it, I bought a Yashica half frame. It was this itty-bitty thing and it shot a half of a 35 millimeter frame. So in a roll of 36 you get 72 photos.

That summer I skied for the first time ever in Zermatt. They had summer skiing on the glacier. I was skiing in jeans, on sloppy snow, and didn’t know what I was doing, but I had a ball. After that summer, our plan was to graduate on time and go be ski bums in Jackson Hole.

We came in over Togwotee Pass. Of course, that first look of the Tetons— Wow, you just can’t take your eyes off them.

We knew some girls here. We thought we’d just come to town and crash on their floor and maybe they could help us get a job. And that’s exactly what happened. We crashed on their floor, and they did help us get jobs at the ski resort—digging a ditch.

My hair was long, and after we finished digging the ditch, they said, ‘You can be a chairlift operator. We’ve got a position that is three days a week. You get a C-pass, which was chairs only, and you gotta cut your hair.’ I said, ‘OK, I can cut my hair, and I’m going to be a ski bum.’

I worked on the trail crew for the next 10 years. That was the ideal ski bum job. Because it was skiing—that was your job. We worked, and we skied, and we worked, and we skied. And on our days off, we skied.

The thought of skiing ‘Once is Enough’ [in the Jackson Hole backcountry] scared the shit out of me. I laid down on that flat

rock, closed my eyes and thought, ‘Come on, man, conquer your fear.’ I got up, put my skis on, and did that really scary move at the top just to get in.

It seems like most of the people we see, the 20-somethings who are moving in today, are wealthy kids who don’t really need to work.

I met a young woman recently who told me she came through here in the summer, was having lunch at the Mangy Moose, and said, ‘Hey, could I have a job?’ and the guy hired her on the spot. She got another job at the resort one day a week in order to get a ski pass. She makes enough money to afford the rent—$900 a month to share a room. So I guess that lifestyle is still possible.

I try to go out and shoot with the young pro skiers who are here. Those are my people. I love that they exist.

Covers are hard to come by.

The key to success as a photographer is finding your skier and developing a relationship with that person and get after it every day. And go skiing.