What Does it Take to Win Back-to-Back X Games Gold Medals?

This story originally appeared in the January 2020 (48.4) issue of POWDER.

After taking a silver medal in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, Alex Ferreira went on to win the gold medal in SuperPipe at the 2019 X Games last year in front of a hometown crowd. By the time you read this, there will be just a few weeks before he has to defend that title. (Editor’s Note: Ferreira won the X Games gold medal in superpipe this January. We guess that hard work payed off.)

Ferreira, 25, learned to ski leashed to his parents when he was three years old. He join the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club shortly after where he began skiing moguls at the age of 10. Skiing alongside Torin Yater-Wallace (a fellow Aspenite and Olympic teammate who won his first X Games medal 15) opened Ferreira’s mind to what can be done in the air outside the moguls course. Bit by the competition bug, he devoted himself fully to the halfpipe. Hard work and unparalleled access to the hill helped him quickly progress to one of the top contenders in the sport.

But success didn’t come easy just because he lived at the foot of the mountain. AVSC’s longtime program director Eric Knight says that one key factor in Ferreira’s success was that his core group of friends would push each other to succeed. They would hike the water ramp to practice three times more than anyone else in the club. “Alex has an unrelenting energy to get after it,” he says. “He’d stay up later than older and more accomplished athletes, planning his tricks for the next day’s practice.”

Ferreira is finishing a bachelor’s degree in business management and psychology at Colorado Mountain College. As he juggles an education and some burgeoning marketing projects, will he be able to lace it up this year and repeat a winning run on his home hill? —Interview by Jake Stern

Photo Credit: Matt Power

During a mogul competion early in my career, Torin did a switch 5. The judges didn’t know what to do with him. That year he switched to park and pipe and invited me to hike the half pipe with him. He convinced me to try a 900. I landed it, and I was done with moguls forever.

Growing up in Aspen, we had people to look up to. I remember going into the AVSC and seeing Peter Olenick and Matt Walker working out and thinking that becoming a champion was a real possibility. It was really special. We got to see the best people come to town every year, so I felt the pressure. I was always the worst skier on the hill. Everyone else in the club learned tricks faster than me. But I showed up. I showed up every day and did the work. Though it often didn’t feel like work.

Taking gold at the X Games was the best day of my life. It’s the first time my grandpa was able to attend a competition. He and I hit the bars after and had a bunch of brandy and sodas. I’ll never be able to recreate that.

Landing a trick in front of any big crowd is amazing, but being in my hometown landing the winning run at the X Games, I’d never felt such euphoria because I got to share it with people who actually cared about me.

My second career will be a pickleball pro. The pickleball capital of the world is Naples, Florida, where the championship games are held. The cash prize is 25 grand. I enjoy being on the design and business side of my collaboration with Level Gloves. I’m becoming a little more involved in film. We just wrapped a first draft with a World of X Games TV show. It’s amazing to see the other side of the business. I don’t exactly know where I see myself in the future, but I want to be wheelin’ and dealin’ and being a hustler.

After taking the gold, progression looks different. You realize that the run you did is probably not going to let you win again, so you have no choice but to improve or you won’t be on the podium.

I’ve been training to achieve the X Games gold my whole life. Now that I’ve done it, I’m hungry again. I want to double down.

