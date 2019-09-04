InDesign Expert? Apply to Work at POWDER.

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

We are looking for an Art Director with design and layout skills to join the POWDER staff and work alongside the Adventure Sports Network (Surfer, Dew Tour, TransWorld SKATEboarding, Powder, Bike, ASN, Snowboarder, Canoe & Kayak, SUP) in our Carlsbad, California, office and may include some travel.

Job Summary & Responsibilities:

As part of a shared services team, the Art Director (full-time, salaried, regular, on-site) works as an experienced visual director and designer for POWDER and several other brands in the group. He or she must be able to use their creative vision and graphic design skills in Adobe Creative Suite to ensure all products and visual aspects are on-brand, inspired, and appealing. The Art Director will collaborates with editorial teams, digital teams, sales and marketing, and the events department.

To apply, please send your resume and portfolio to ASN Group Creative Director Marc Hostetter at mhostetter@asnlink.com or to powder@powder.com, subject line Art Director.

Candidates considered will possess knowledge of action/adventure sports and versatility in regards to creative style. The chosen Art Director has creative vision, a good work ethic and attendance habits, and the ability to meet multiple deadlines. Essential responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to:

⏵ Designing across all channels including online, print, on-site event signage and branding, social media, e-mail, mobile, and video.

⏵ Magazine design, including page layout, cover design, illustration, and photo selection

⏵ Collaboration with photo and video editors on various projects, including our print magazines, Buyer’s Guide videos, digital features, and more.

⏵ Managing contributing artists and illustrators

Education/Experience:

⏵ BFA in Graphic Design or bachelor’s degree in Arts preferred

⏵ 3+ years related experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience

⏵ Experience in print and digital design and art direction required

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

⏵ Expert-level skill at Adobe Creative Suite applications (InDesign is non-negotiable)

⏵ Experience in high-volume page layout required

⏵ Experience with creating compelling visuals for different target audiences

⏵ Action/Adventure Sports knowledge and branding experience preferred

⏵ Strong typographic skills.

⏵ Clear articulation of brand direction behind each design project. Familiarity with Powder and Bike brands is a must.

⏵ Able to manage multiple deadlines simultaneously

⏵ Ability to learn the latest platforms and technology tools, best practices, and evolve with creative standards

⏵ Motion graphics/Adobe After Effects skills a plus

