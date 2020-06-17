In Praise of the Flamboyant Free Heel Turn

Before I came out as queer in college, I took up telemark skiing.

While I grew up snowboarding, I always watched in wonder from the lift as the lone telemark skier glisséd as gracefully as one of the ballerinas in The Nutcracker’s “The Waltz of the Snowflakes.” I was impressed by the incredible athleticism and finesse, but also the profound flamboyance of the free heel turn.

On what would be one of my last days on a snowboard, I was stuck on a catwalk. I looked up and watched a handsome teleskier with a beard full of ice glide through a foot of powder down an expansive bowl. I watched with the same awe as my first drag show in Denver where an over-the-top queen in a catsuit lip-synced to bubble gum pop while flawlessly performing high kicks and dips.

Weeks later, I was offered a used pair of Bishop Bomber bindings from friends who had been telemarking for more than a decade. I drove to Salt Lake City to visit and we mounted the bindings onto my new pair of skis.

I spent my first day falling on my ass at Solitude and my second spooning turns down the steep bowls of Alta. While I slowly started to link a few ugly tele turns, I was too embarrassed to fully drop my knee around the handful of rock star Alta teleskiers. So, I slunk back into the proverbial closet, hiding my free heel turns by telepining my way down the mountain.

For the rest of winter break that year, I tried to perfect my technique with the tips I’d learned from friends. I quickly learned, however, that like coming out and being queer—there is no formal narrative to follow nor is there a telemark “ski school” to learn from.

The only way to learn telemarking is from watching other telemarkers. And like queer people in ski towns, teleskiers are few and far between on the mountain, so when I did spot one, I sought them out, followed in their tracks, and asked for advice.

What I appreciated from every teleskier I came across was an ever-present sense of pride they exuded from being a free heeler despite the incredible flack we get from the ski community. To me, every teleskier emits a gorgeous blend of the masculine and feminine no matter their gender.

I believe it’s why so many consider the turn to be so stunningly beautiful and why free-heelers receive appreciation from strangers. In part, I believe it was the grace and fluidity of developing my own telemark turn that helped me dismiss my own internal homophobia that led me to come out proudly to family and friends later that spring.

Now, seven years out and seven years of telemarking, I’ve determined that the real spirit of the sport lies in how extra it is—a term in the queer community centered on being dramatic in an unnecessary but empowered way. Dropping your heel is of course more work, is far more performative, and like drag, takes years and years to polish. But, all that work is worth it. Down the perfect fall line, the telemark turn produces one of the most gorgeous motions in sport.

So when my fellow teleskiers say, “Free your heel, free your mind” I hear, “Yas kween, slay!” and when I drop my knee and feel the burn in my quad, I hear the pre-chorus of RuPaul’s “Sissy That Walk” vogueing through my gay veins. And when alpine skiers slap “Nobody cares that you telemark” on the back of their 4Runners, I’m reminded of the trucks that passed by me as a boy in Colorado Springs toting “It’s Adam and Eve, Not Adam and Steve” bumper stickers. People can be closed-minded towards lives they don’t understand.

The renaissance of telemark skiing in America was ignited from a countercultural movement that began in the early ’70s in Crested Butte, Colorado, when a restless group of skiers aimed to expand the definition of skiing away from the resort and into the backcountry. They wanted freedom, experimentation, and of course, an un-oppressed heel.

Whenever I clip into my tele bindings I instantly feel lighter and gain the freedom of another identity—a storm-proof persona that doesn’t worry about homophobes viewing me as too feminine, or, the gay community viewing me as too masculine, or, not masculine enough.

While I’ve only done drag a few times myself, I’ve heard from numerous queens that they feel the exact same way when their tuck is tight, their face is beat, their heels are high, and the show is just about to begin.