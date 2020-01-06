In Denver, You Can Rent Patagonia Jackets Instead of Buy

Your buddy’s backup ski gloves, the midlayer you properly stole from your sister, the too-big jacket your dad forgot at your house—we’ve all acquired some of our favorite gear via a crucial lend from friends and family. At its new flagship retail store in Denver RinNo District, Patagonia is kicking off a more reliable rental option with Awayco, featuring prime Patagonia snow outerwear.

Patagonia is the first apparel brand to partner with the premium outdoor rental platform, providing an alternative to purchasing new gear and building on the brand’s ethos of reducing unnecessary impact wherever possible. Because being in the mountains shouldn’t be about consuming more, but instead about the experience.

The process is simple: Skiers and snowboarders can browse and reserve premium gear on Awayco.com, pick up at Patagonia Denver, head to the mountains, and return in Denver.

Patagonia’s rental options through Awayco include technical ski and snowboard outerwear and packs for men, women, and kids.

Additionally, if you have Patagonia gear you’re no longer using, you can also bring it into a Patagonia store where you’ll receive a credit to buy something new in stores or online, or put it toward used and discounted Patagonia apparel on WornWear.com.

Gear must function properly and be in good condition, but well used is fine, and trade-in credits range from $15 for kids and baby items to $100 for 3-layer shells.