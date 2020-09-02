If You Don’t Love Skiing 200-foot Hills, You Don’t Love Skiing

I grew up in the Midwest, but I did not grow up skiing in the Midwest. Like my Tom Selleck-inspired face fur, my love for skiing came to me in my early twenties. It was the classic retelling of the age-old ski bum story: boy falls in love with skiing, boy moves to ski town, boy gets perma-goggle-tan, boy stays in mountains forever. Or so I thought.

Instead, I backtracked when I moved from my beloved Telluride, Colorado, to St. Paul, Minnesota, when I was 29. It made me feel like I’d gone from starting on the mound in the World Series to a bat boy in Single A. But I quickly discovered an irrefutable fact: if you don’t love skiing in the Midwest, you don’t actually love skiing at all.

The Midwest is far too often criticized for being a region of inadequacy and scarcity rather than abundance, and that is especially true in our ski community, even of myself: a proud, born-and-raised Chicagoan who would brush his teeth with a bratwurst if a sauseeeej could get that close to my mouth without being eaten.

My return to the Midwest made me realize that I had become a ski snob, believing the only real skiing was out West, specifically in the San Juan Mountains.

I’m no idiot; I understand why the region is panned. Midwestern ski resorts are actually ski hills; that is to say, there are more three-turn trails than there are not, and very often those three turns could be one. Chairlifts are typically more-than-lightly patinaed fixed-grip hand-me-downs from Western resorts that look like some kind of rusty carnival ride reject you’d see as part of a Dateline story exposing circus-related injuries.

The lifties are grizzled and growling Cro-Magnon Jerry Garcia and homeless Santa lookalikes. And the chairs themselves, which must be constructed of 4,000 pounds of battleship steel each, feel like a cannon blast to your back when they scoop you up.

Plus, snow in the Midwest is often described as a nuisance for drivers rather than glorified for its depth and delightfulness. It’s slushy or icy or somewhere in-between, and very rapidly turns from fleecy white to gloppy gobs of discolored yuck. And simply, Midwestern winters are colder than your former lover’s unforgiving, piece-of-coal heart.

Cody Thornberg, a Minnesnowta pal of mine, says it best, “We make the best of what we’ve got. There really isn’t anything that can quite compare. Our best and worst conditions aren’t very different from each other.” All those damning descriptors are the same reasons, in part, for why we love the place.

Think of the Midwest like your favorite old sweater or hoody; maybe it’s not too fashionable or fancy, maybe it’s a little worse for the wear, maybe it smells like mothballs and last year’s leftover Thanksgiving turkey sammich. None of that really matters. You’re still going to put it on and feel the warm, snug embrace of nostalgia, “good times” memories, and simple comforts.

I lived in Saint Paul for two years, two glorious winters, skiing at Afton Alps; 300 acres and 300 vertical feet of frozen hillside along the St. Croix River about a thirty-minute drive from downtown, and Wild Mountain; 300-ish feet and 26-ish trails roughly 50 miles north of the city, near Taylors Falls.

That’s where I met Cody and his brother Kyle, who told me recently, “I don’t know if skiing would be part of my DNA the way it is now if I hadn’t grown up in the Midwest. If I had a time machine, it wouldn’t matter because I would not go back to make anything different. I’d do it all over again, right here, in Minnesota.”

I skied once at Lutsen, which was the first hill in Minnesota I didn’t hear my turns, and I made a few weekend escapes to the Midwest’s powder skiing mecca Mount Bohemia in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. (Actual, real-life deep snow and a $99 season pass is well worth the road trip).

I knew I had to ski to be happy. And I also knew that if I used the same Telluride ruler to measure a good ski day in the Midwest I’d be more disappointed than a Bears fan during the playoffs.

So I thought long and hard on what I love about skiing, down to the most minute detail. And that’s when I realized that my favorite thing about skiing is not dramatic precipitous peaks, huge snowfalls, face shots, endless corduroy, or any number of things that saturate the Western ski experience (though to be clear, I do love all those things).

My most beloved aspect of skiing is the very first thing that hooked me to this sport, passion, and lifestyle: the turn, specifically the right-footed slarve. Every single day I skied in the Midwest I tried to find a spot on the hill I could skid into a deep angle, let my tails slide out before snapping them back underneath me. And every day I achieved that, even just one turn like that, was as good a day as any I’d ever had; maybe even better, because in a land of scarcity, morsels feel like meals.

So to all the Mountain West bros and the West Coast brahs and the East Coast doodettes and any other nose-in-the-air ski snob, I say this: Where can you get a ski lodge chicken finger-French fry basket for $5? Wisconsin. Where are temps so cold your nose hairs turn into stalactites but skiers are still smiling? Minnesota. Where do they use a 40-foot snow stake to measure winter snowfall totals? Michigan (Lake-effect snow; Google it, bro).

Where will you find Carhartt onesies and Klim sno-mo gear in lift lines, schlooshers with eyebrow rings smoking cigs while wearing a Sessions jacket from 1995? Where is the home of edge control and the short radius turn and 487 laps per hour? Where are hills open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. or later if the lifty is bribed with a tater tot hotdish or a pasty?

Where will you hear nearly frostbitten, red-faced skiers expound nasally pronounced extra-long vowels in exclamations like, “Holy heck, Madge. The friggin’ snow is so gulldarn greeeeeaaaaat!” The goddamn Midwest, that’s where! See ya out there, pals. I recommend bringing an extra layer and some brats.