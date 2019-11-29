ICYMI: A Peak Inside the November Issue
An inside look at the second issue of 48th Volume of The Skier's Magazine
On the Cover
Skiers: Conor Pelton and Willie Nelson
Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Photographer: Noah Wetzel
Coming Home by Sierra Shafer
When her father, legendary heli ski guide Theo Meiners died in a tragic accident, Ali Meiners rerouted her life to preserve his vision. Now, she’s starting to build her own.
Faithful by Clare Menzel | Photography by Krystal Wright
A small clan of Amish skiers forges a bond in the rugged Montana backcountry.
Pembysphere by Les Anthony | Photography by Blake Jorgenson
Life, death, and the unbearable lightness of being in a DIY ski town.
The 2020 Apparel Guide
