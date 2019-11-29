ICYMI: A Peak Inside the November Issue

An inside look at the second issue of 48th Volume of The Skier's Magazine

November 29, 2019 By

On the Cover
Skiers: Conor Pelton and Willie Nelson
Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Photographer: Noah Wetzel

48.2, November, cover
Photo Credit: Noah Wetzel

Coming Home by Sierra Shafer
When her father, legendary heli ski guide Theo Meiners died in a tragic accident, Ali Meiners rerouted her life to preserve his vision. Now, she’s starting to build her own.

48.2, November, Profile, Ali Meiners
Illustration by Doug Bodel

Faithful by Clare Menzel | Photography by Krystal Wright
A small clan of Amish skiers forges a bond in the rugged Montana backcountry.

Amish

Pembysphere by Les Anthony | Photography by Blake Jorgenson
Life, death, and the unbearable lightness of being in a DIY ski town.

Pembysphere

The 2020 Apparel Guide

48.2, November, Apparel Guide
Photo Credit: Cam McLeod
Dan Rihm. Solitude, Utah.

