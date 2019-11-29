Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Subscribe to The Skier’s Magazine here.

On the Cover

Skiers: Conor Pelton and Willie Nelson

Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Photographer: Noah Wetzel

Photo Credit: Noah Wetzel

Coming Home by Sierra Shafer

When her father, legendary heli ski guide Theo Meiners died in a tragic accident, Ali Meiners rerouted her life to preserve his vision. Now, she’s starting to build her own.

Faithful by Clare Menzel | Photography by Krystal Wright

A small clan of Amish skiers forges a bond in the rugged Montana backcountry.

Pembysphere by Les Anthony | Photography by Blake Jorgenson

Life, death, and the unbearable lightness of being in a DIY ski town.

The 2020 Apparel Guide