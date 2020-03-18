I Went On a Hut Trip. When I Came Out, the World Had Changed

“Two cases reported,” my wife told me over the phone. “I can’t go this weekend.”

As the director of an assisted living about 20 miles downstream from Steamboat Springs, her workplace was on high alert after the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, became inundated with COVID-19 (coronavirus) last week. At the time of publishing, 31 people associated with the Life Care Center have died, most of which were elderly patients in their care.

“Do you need me at home?”

“No, I’ll be fine, maybe I’ll come up tomorrow. Let’s just see how this thing evolves.”

An hour after my wife had to cancel her trip, I left, loading my backpack, skis, skins, poles, boots, and more corned beef than I care to mention into the car.

From Steamboat Springs, I headed east to a semi-local range that sees more snowshoers than skiers most days. Our group’s plan was to spend two nights in a backcountry cabin, outside cell phone range, and within sight of some of the best alpine ski access in Colorado.

On the final morning of the hut trip, March 15, I woke at 6:30 a.m. cold in my sleeping.

As I li the fire, I listened to the others starting to stir in their sleeping bags. With the fire roaring and the sun lighting the cabin, I shouldered my backpack, slapped my skins on, and not-so-quietly went out the door.

Twenty yards up the trail, a mouse is working its way between snowshoe tracks and I playfully kick some sugary snow atop the mouse. He sticks his head through the powder pile like a cartoon character before dashing into the snowy recess of a tree well.

Using the skin track I’d set the day before, I gained the ridge quickly, just as the sun lifted over the opposite mountains, lighting up the face of No Name Peak like a drive-in movie screen. My eyes fixated on the scarred face, I wondered if my companions would be furious if I skied it alone.

From the ridgetop, I called my wife.

“I’ve got some news you’re not going to like,” she said. “Ski season is over. They announced it yesterday. Governor Jared Polis gave a state-wide mandate, all ski areas in Colorado are now closed.”

She tells me that work is scarier than ever. We say goodbye and she tells me to be safe. I tell her I love her.

I stood amid a steady gust of wind and prayed. I prayed for forgiveness. I prayed for the elderly who are almost always forgotten. I prayed for myself, for my family, and for my friends possibly in danger.

With nobody in sight, skis on my feet and a couple hundred feet of vertical to be gained before making a real decision on what to ski, I began up the windblown ridge, keeping it close to the rocky sections that mark true distance from the cornice’s edge.

I arrived at the decision point with a decision already made. I opted for the smaller ski down the main bowl. “No Name is just too big for a solo attempt today,” I muttered to myself. I’m not sure if that was a lie or the truth or just plain fear.

I got ready, buckled my boots, flipped walk mode ski mode, and took two steps towards the edge. The snow looked windblown, not great, but perfectly skiable. I took two turns and it was worse than I expected. I took two more turns and it’s better than expected. Soon, I got in a rhythm, making tight, short turns through an inch of wind buff snow and down to the lake basin below, and finally, the hut.

On the front porch the others were getting ready for their tour. I broke the news to them—coronavirus was spreading at home. We packed up and skied out.

When I got home that evening, there were 156 emails in my inbox—all about the same subject. Before bed, I dropped to my knees and placed my elbows on the mattress like I was taught as a child. My communique with God was silent and I sent my thoughts towards heaven for the second time in 24 hours. I can’t remember the last time I prayed twice in a day.