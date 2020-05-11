I Miss Skiing. I Miss My Ski Partners More.

The old mercury thermometer read -38° F when we left the cabin on winter solstice this past December. The snow felt like sandpaper on my skis. Two frigid hours later we were looking out across the Alaska Range. I scrambled through the night along the same ridge six months earlier, on the summer solstice, with neither a down jacket nor headlamp. Now, the subarctic air and setting sun of midwinter made for a much shorter tour. Breaking trail past tree line, we talked about the Northern Lights, Thai food, cold toes, and depth hoar.

I never took off my down pants. The skiing was bad, but despite the buff covering her face, I could see an ear-to-ear grin in Margi’s eyes. Good ski partners don’t just bring stoke to deep days, they also embrace the adventure of flat light, poor snow conditions, and cold weather.

I am fortunate to live in a place where local socially-distanced ski tours have kept me from the worst of withdrawal while navigating new norms in the outdoors since March. Nonetheless, the global coronavirus pandemic has sidelined big adventures and most personal mountain goals.

Trading packing lists for sourdough recipes forced a surprising bit of perspective upon me: I miss the time I get to spend with backcountry partners more than the mountains.

Tom never gets tired, despite eating only fig bars and gummy bears. Nyssa doesn’t quit and believes strongly in post-tour IPAs. Eric’s proclivity for backflips belie the cautious thoughtfulness of an elementary school gym teacher. Malcolm likes big days, breaking trail, and good coffee. Najeeby thinks 11 a.m. is an early start, but goes fast enough that it doesn’t matter. Joe likes to ponder. Andy tells dad jokes and listens to good music. Vince tells dirty jokes and listens to bad music. Group dynamics, joys of shared exhaustion, and trailside philosophizing are tough to capture in pictures or social media, but I can’t untangle great ski days from the people I’m outside with.

A great ski partner shares your goals, but not your talents. I like spending time with people who bring different skillsets and complementary abilities to the day. Trail breaking, setting booters, packing snacks, and climbing 10,000 vertical feet are team efforts.

I am not sure how many times I have borrowed or lent a ski strap to fix a boot, skin, or pole. Some friends are rabbits to chase on the up, others are rippers to chase on the down. Great partners make it fun to overcome challenges and get tired exploring magical corners of the mountains.

I try to converge on risk tolerance with partners, but not necessarily risk assessment. Different perspectives make for good explicit decision-making. Evaluating avalanche hazard, finding good snow, picking a route through crevasses, and choosing an appropriate playlist for the ride home, all involve decisions that are better made out loud with people you trust.

Simply put, my partners are the people I want to spend time with, even if the weather is junk, we only get to make jump turns in breakable crust, or we get turned around by a grizzly bear wandering around on an icefield (Vince, you remember that ski trip in Kenai Fjords?)

When conditions are great, tick lists are still only as rad as the people with whom we share our time. Southcentral Alaska has a deep spring snowpack, and with one of the lowest coronavirus transmission rates in the county, our state is starting to reopen. As I venture back into the mountains, I will take a new appreciation for my community with me.

I am so inspired by the burly backcountry skiers that tell bad jokes, but good stories, set skin tracks next to bear tracks, dig snow pits, boot couloirs, and dream of mountains.

We push each other to do more, watch out for each other to stay safe, and share positivity, imagination, and a little bit of enlightenment. Dream-lines and summits mark the success of some days, but the bold contours of the mountain community take form only by sharing adventures with good people in good places.

Alex Lee is a skier, mountaineer, and writer in Alaska. He is a philosophy professor at Alaska Pacific University and lives in Anchorage.