I Am a Black Woman Who Learned to Ski at 50

I am a black woman who learned to downhill ski for the first time at 50. My husband, Mike, has been a downhill skier his entire life. Every winter, he would watch the falling snow and remark, “I could be skiing right now.” However, circumstances kept him from the slopes. Circumstances like being married to a non-skier.

Then, we adopted an eight-year-old. Eric is a doe-eyed, peanut butter-brown little boy. He is lithe and full of kinetic energy; an adrenaline chaser. He is happiest on the move. What could we do, as a family, to interrupt seemingly endless winter breaks spent watching kids’ movies and playing video games? What activity could harness his infinite energy? Skiing, of course.

“It will be a family adventure,” Mike urged, “and romantic.”

I’ll admit to some initial misgivings about taking up a winter sport at the tender age of 50. Could I survive the spills that come with the territory? The twisted knees and sore ankles? The smacks to the backside of my ego? Turns out I can, and I did.

We started our family ski adventure at nearby picayune midwestern resorts: Wilmot Mountain, Alpine Valley, and Granite Peak in Wisconsin. For two seasons we hit up the small resorts, ultimately working our way up to Colorado.

I learned the basics from my patient husband and an instructor. After an hour-long lesson I was left to my own devices on the slopes. Riding the not-so-magic carpet, alone for the first time, I observed groups of children ‘pizza wedge’ and ‘french fry’ their way down the bunny hill.

To my amazement, my son Eric skied right past them. One day on the slopes and he had mastered the bunny hill, no ‘pizza wedge’ in sight. If he fell, he recovered and kept going. He lapped the other children, and of course, he lapped me. He was born to ski.

I shouted and waved from the carpet, “You’re doing great!”

By day two, Eric was on the greens and blues with Dad. While I was learning in small increments, Eric was learning exponentially. Where I was unsure and unsteady, my son was confident and sure footed.

By our second family ski trip, Eric was on the black diamonds with Dad. Mike and Eric joked that they always knew where to find me. From time to time they would circle back by the green run, shout and wave, “Hi Mom!”

When I reached the most important milestone in my ski adventure, seamlessly dismounting the ski lift, we were ready for the big leagues. The family spent an afternoon at the local ski shop ahead of our trip to a ‘real’ resort, Keystone. Eric and I were outfitted in official ski attire: coats, ski pants, gloves, goggles, and helmets. Eric was excited to be dressed like a real skier.

“Look Mom,” Eric said as he modeled the new jacket, “my coat is the same color as Dad’s!”

We loaded our truck with rented skis, suitcases, and snacks, then drove the 18-hours from Chicago, Illinois, to Keystone, Colorado. Eric could not believe the majestic mountain ranges that stretched for miles. We arrived at our condo road-weary and hungry, but energized by the prospect of gigantic slopes with mile-long runs.

In the morning, we piled our gear in a wagon, hauled it to the resort and secured our lift tickets. Eric grabbed a lift by himself, so I got to enjoy the long, languorous ride to the top, alone with Mike. “Isn’t this romantic?” He said.

It was romantic. Snowflakes dancing down, tall pines, birds soaring overhead close enough to touch, the crisp air, and the bright sun were sublime natural beauty. Just the two of us riding the lift above snow-covered trees enjoying the incidental pleasures of skiing.

I made it down Schoolmarm, a mile-long green run, the first time I tried, limbs intact. It was a proud moment for me. But my proudest moment was watching our eleven-year old son, Dad two turns behind, skiing down the, undaunted.

For me, skiing a green might be the peak of my ability. But Eric has just begun exploring how far he can go. One future day, he will stand at the top of an advanced run as a self-assured, African American man. He will belong among the mountains, fresh powder, and steep slopes. Like his father, Eric will be a downhill skier his entire life. Why? Because I lost my ego and learned to ski at 50.

Lynette S. Hoag is a freelance writer and lawyer who lives in the eclectic, diverse community of Oak Park, Illinois.