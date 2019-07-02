How to Throw a Bachelor Party on Skis

Congratulations! You are the best man at a wedding. What a high, high, very costly and expensive and all-your-vacation-time-for-the-year honor you have been given! Yes, you’ll give a toast and be responsible for the rings when the wedding comes, but, not to be forgotten, you are also responsible for the bachelor party.

It’s on you to help the groom unwind before the big day. He’s spent the past year mailing invitations, looking at venues that are well beyond budget, and fielding questions about the dinner options from distant cousins who invited themselves. Don’t get caught in the standard of strip clubs and casinos. You’re better than that. Your boy needs to go skiing. Oh, and ladies—here’s one for you. NSFW.

1. Raise the stoke early and often.

This bachelor party is going to be epic. And it’s up to you to make sure everyone on the invite list knows it. Send an email early and set the tone before the trip happens. Beyond raising the stoke, this also gives you the opportunity to get a headcount, circulate the details and let everyone connect and figure out transportation. As the trip draws nearer, send follow up emails that keep the excitement high.

2. Location is everything.

Location lays the foundation for your bachelor party on skis. Sure, Colorado has some great options, but you will also have to factor in a two-hour drive if you’re flying into Denver. Utah has a few easily accessible mountains, but you’ll have to settle for beer with 3% alcohol or pay a premium for the good stuff. If the East Coast is having a good year, it’s a solid and less expensive option. Bottom line: you can’t go wrong. If you’re reading this, it means you’ve already crossed the usual destinations like Vegas and Miami off your list. You’ve just begun to plan and you’re on the path to success.

3. Airbnb is your friend and Venmo is your ally.

Do your research on accommodations and act quick. Chances are the groom-to-be is a good guy and has more than a few friends coming along for the trip. It’s never easy finding an Airbnb for a large group of skiers and their gear. Plan ahead and if need be, designate a couple of guys to share beds or crash on couches. When it comes to money, don’t assume everyone has cash to burn. Do your best to estimate food and accommodations costs and send out a Venmo request before the trip happens so you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg up front.

4. Let the skiers ski and the drinkers drink.

With a group like this, some guys might be diehard skiers and others not so much. And that’s fine. If one or two guys want to wake up early and catch first chair, let them get after it. If that one guy gets a little loose on the first night and misses a day on the mountain, so be it. The beauty of the bachelor party on skis is that there are no rules. Just make sure the groom gets home in one piece and you’ve done your duties.

5. If you look like Jerry, you’re doing it right.

This is a bachelor party, not a backcountry trip. Go ahead and sub that Gore-Tex for Hawaiian shirts and leis. Hell, it’s even okay to wear jeans. Just keep your helmet on. Let yourself be the gaper you vowed to never become. Nobody will tell your buddies at your local mountain.

6. Know your audience.

When in doubt, plan your bachelor party on skis in a way that sums up the groom and respects everyone’s budget. If you start by finding accommodations that are close to the mountain and providing ample libations and stocking a fridge full of cheese, you’re bound to succeed. This a group of skiers we’re talking about after all.