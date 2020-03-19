How is COVID-19 Affecting the Ski Industry? Listen to This.

With a near-total cancellation of the resort skiing season a lot of people are understandably frustrated and confused about how the coronavirus will impact the ski industry this year and next. Because we all process crises differently, we at POWDER wanted to give our audience options for media during this time—some people need to binge news, and others prefer to tune it out for a while. All these choices are right.

So with that in mind we’d like to share some important work from the Wintery Mix. It’s a series of episodes all about COVID-19 and its effect on the ski industry. Host AK (Alex Kaufman) speaks with ski area marketing managers, news anchors, outfitters, and more, providing a comprehensive view of the crisis. Tune into the six-part series below.

Episode 1: A few minutes on the horn with the News Director at Krystal 93 in Dillon, Colorado about life and times in ski country while a pandemic spreads. Recorded Friday, March 13 at about 5pm.



Episode 2: Joining AK is Jay Peak’s Steve Wright, SAM Magazine’s Dave Meeker and Mike Rogge of Verb Cabin and Mountain Gazette.

Recorded March 14, moments after Alterra and Vail Resorts (and others) announced indefinite closures.



Episode 3: AK is joined by Maddy Grainger, Mark Warner, Dave Amirault and Katie Clifford as we all come to grips with our future in and out of the mountains.

Recorded Sunday, March 15 at 6pm Mountain Time.



Episode 4: AK is joined by Doug Bittinger and Cindy Reese, proprietors of Mountain Outfitters in Breckenridge right as Summit County, Colorado announced nearly all business will be closed and all visitors are to leave (and all recent visitors to the area should distance themselves).

Recorded at 4:30pm Monday, March 16th.



Episode 5: AK is joined by his mom as well as Senior VP at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies Matt Mosteller.

Recorded at 5pm Mountain Time on Tuesday, March 17.



Episode 6: AK is joined by Mountain Outfitters Doug and Cindy of Breckenridge from Quickpod 4, Dave Amirault of SLC from Quickpod 3 and Clinton Desveaux from Atlantic Canada. This is the final Quickpod for now. We all grasp we’re screwed and now it’s just a question of to what degree and for how long. So we start to look at some of those questions.

Recorded at 4pm Mountain Time on Wednesday, March 18



