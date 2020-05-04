How a Lost Pair of Skis Found Their Way Home

At 6 p.m. on the penultimate Monday in April, I skied down a melting snowbank at the McCullough Gulch Trailhead in Summit County, Colorado, stopping a few inches from a mud puddle . I clicked out of my bindings, threw my poles in the bed of my pickup, unbuckled my boots, and drove a half mile home, arriving in time for dinner .

The quick, low-risk ski was a welcome respite from quarantine world, just as it has been since the shutdown started . McCullough Gulch’s forest road starts at 10,400 feet and meanders through stands of spruce and aspen up valley . It terminates below a mellow field with room for a few more turns in tantalizing view of the north face of 14,265-foot Quandary Peak . In normal years, I enjoy plumbing the wall’s tubular hallways. This year I have been ogling it from across the drainage, reminding myself how lucky I am to still be here at all, considering that much of the world is locked down in far less enjoyable places .

Tuesday afternoon, I went back to the same trailhead for another quick escape. I assumed I had left my skis in my truck the night before, so when I arrived and found my bed empty, I winced. I immediately knew I’d left them sitting in the snow, abandoned, the night before. It had only been 20 hours; yet I wasn’t surprised they were gone. The trailhead usually sees one or two vehicles a day in spring, but since the shutdown, use has grown three or four-fold .

I wondered who had my skis and how I could find them. I drove home and made a sign, writing in large black marker on a glossy white paper: “LOST SKIS!!! Stupidly left them here Monday afternoon. REWARD!” I gave my phone number and tacked the sign to a two-by-four that I planted in the snow at the entrance to the parking lot, on the driver’s side .

With almost only locals using the trailhead, I figured a neighbor had noticed the skis on the ground, grabbed them for safekeeping, and would see my sign within a day then call to return them . To improve my chances, I posted a photo of the sign with additional details on a pair of community Facebook pages . One guy wrote that he respected my honesty in calling myself stupid. Another clicked the laughing emoji. Friends wished me luck.

A day passed, then two. I drove over to the trailhead once or twice a day, in case someone had returned the skis to where they found them. I skinned up the forest road and talked to people who’d seen my sign but not my skis. Friends texted me for updates on the search. They were keeping their eyes open and scanning bulletin boards in case someone tried to sell them .

I conjured all kinds of scenarios, some dire, some hopeful. After a week of silence, but my hope turned to heartbreak. I couldn’t believe myself. How could I forget to put my friggin’ skis in my truck?! That it happened on 4/20 made it look worse.

The skis were Faction Agent 90s—my beloved springtime babies. I got my first pair in 2014, the year they came out, and fell in love. I had them for five years until a binding ripped out and took too much core with it. Unwilling to bid farewell, I scoured the triple dubya and found one of the last unmounted pairs in the U.S. for sale in Vermont . I paid $400, including shipping, and rejoiced internally like I’d scored a Babe Ruth rookie card.

A week after I’d last seen them, I was quietly despondent. I moped around the garage, trying not to look at the vacant rack where they once hung. My wife urged me to hold out hope. The day before, she’d gone skiing at McCullough and hadn’t seen my sign— maybe others had missed it too? I told her plenty of people I’d met on the trail had seen it. I kept moping.

Then a friend texted me a photo at 4:19 a.m. on Day 8. I still don’t know why he was surfing One Man’s Junk at 4:19 a.m., but a woman had posted about finding a pair of skis at the McCullough trailhead two Mondays ago . By 9 a.m. I had more than a dozen messages relaying the good news.

I emailed the woman and planned to meet her at McCullough at 5 o’clock. Her name was Twee—a yogi-turned-restaurateur from New York City. She’d spent two years living in an RV with her husband and daughters before landing in Breckenridge three years ago . They own and run Piante Pizzeria, a vegan restaurant in town. They’re snowboarders.

Twee and her family arrived just after 5 and drove past my sign without noticing it. She got out and tried to hug me before recoiling. “Oh yeah, COVID,” she said. We chuckled. She’d been quarantined for so long—over six weeks—that she forgot you can’t hug strangers anymore. She told me she lives across the street and found the skis at sunrise the morning after I left them. She’d been so busy homeschooling her kids and managing her restaurant’s shutdown that she hadn’t had time to post about them until last night .

We chatted about the pandemic and what the future might hold for our little ski community. The banter was entertaining—like when Twee’s husband told me “the media is the virus” after I mentioned I’m a freelance writer—but also encouraging, when encouragement is more welcome than normal . I handed Twee a pair of twenties as a reward, and she handed me a coupon for a free pizza. The whole ordeal left me with a renewed sense of optimism, as if to remind me the world isn’t actually going to shit—it just feels that way sometimes .