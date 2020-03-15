Governor Mandates Closure of All Colorado Ski Areas

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has mandated the closure of the state’s nearly 30 ski areas for at least one week due coronavirus outbreak, effective March 15.

“Never would I have believed that a global pandemic would force the temporary closure of our world-class ski resorts,” Polis said in an email announcing the executive order, according to Summit Daily.

As of 11:30 p.m. on March 14, the CDC had reported 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado, the fifth highest state in the country. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has 16 case in Eagle Country and 11 cases in Pitkin County, which includes Aspen.

Before the mandate, Governor Polis commended Vail Resorts for their decision on March 14 to voluntarily close all North American ski areas for at least a week. In a tweet, he urged other resorts to do the same.

Shortly after Vail Resorts’ announcement Saturday, Alterra Mountain Resorts announced the closure of their 15 North American resorts until further notice. Berkshire East, Burke Mountain, Jay Peak, and Taos were the first North American resorts to announce early shutdowns due to coronavirus.

Additional Utah resorts including Solitude, Alta, and Snowbird have also announced closures. POWDER will continue to update this story as other ski area closures are announced.