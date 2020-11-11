This story originally appeared in the Fall 2020 (49.1) issue of POWDER.

Baker Street, like most retail stores in Orange County, California, is tucked away in a strip mall. It’s a tight little compound in Costa Mesa, with just enough room to walk between the racks holding dozens of snowboards and pairs of skis without having to suck in your gut. The ceilings are high and lined with boxes of ski boots. A photo of Glen Plake skiing an impossibly steep line and an old, torn-out POWDER spread of an unnamed skier slarving toward a double off a cornice are plastered on the bathroom walls. The “I Love Big Dumps” sticker over the toilet almost makes me forget it’s March 1 and nearly 80 degrees outside.

Browsing boots, I recognize Eric Clayborn from nearby Mount Baldy Resort. Clayborn, 30, works at the shop and has been skiing the local mountains his entire life. In high school, growing up in Fountain Valley, he was on the surf team and would wake up early to catch the waves before class with his skis strapped to the roof of his car. People looked at him as though he were a maniac, but he’d cut out after lunch and head two hours up the highway to Mountain High for some afternoon laps and night skiing. During his senior year, Clayborn managed to ski 80 days.

As he fits me for a pair of Langes, we check the forecast. It’s going to be snowing at Mountain High tonight, and Clayborn shoots me a look that says, “Are you game?”

The beauty of Southern California skiing lies in the access. It’s not Utah or Colorado, but this city of 13 million people—known around the world for its proximity to the beach—is within a two-hour drive of five ski areas: Mount Baldy, Mountain High, Bear Mountain, Snow Summit, and Snow Valley.