This story originally appeared in the Fall 2020 (49.1) issue of POWDER.
Baker Street, like most retail stores in Orange County, California, is tucked away in a strip mall. It’s a tight little compound in Costa Mesa, with just enough room to walk between the racks holding dozens of snowboards and pairs of skis without having to suck in your gut. The ceilings are high and lined with boxes of ski boots. A photo of Glen Plake skiing an impossibly steep line and an old, torn-out POWDER spread of an unnamed skier slarving toward a double off a cornice are plastered on the bathroom walls. The “I Love Big Dumps” sticker over the toilet almost makes me forget it’s March 1 and nearly 80 degrees outside.
Browsing boots, I recognize Eric Clayborn from nearby Mount Baldy Resort. Clayborn, 30, works at the shop and has been skiing the local mountains his entire life. In high school, growing up in Fountain Valley, he was on the surf team and would wake up early to catch the waves before class with his skis strapped to the roof of his car. People looked at him as though he were a maniac, but he’d cut out after lunch and head two hours up the highway to Mountain High for some afternoon laps and night skiing. During his senior year, Clayborn managed to ski 80 days.
As he fits me for a pair of Langes, we check the forecast. It’s going to be snowing at Mountain High tonight, and Clayborn shoots me a look that says, “Are you game?”
The beauty of Southern California skiing lies in the access. It’s not Utah or Colorado, but this city of 13 million people—known around the world for its proximity to the beach—is within a two-hour drive of five ski areas: Mount Baldy, Mountain High, Bear Mountain, Snow Summit, and Snow Valley.
The San Gabriel Mountains—68 miles long from end-to-end, and fewer than 5 million years old—are some of the youngest and steepest mountains in the nation. John Muir referred to the range as a place where “Mother Nature is most ruggedly, thornily savage.” The mountains climb from just about sea level and reach a height of 10,040 feet at the summit of Mount San Antonio, just 58 miles from Baker Street. With the neighboring San Bernardino Mountains, the San Gabriels trap storms that spiral in from the north around Point Conception. These storms get funneled up the steep V-shaped drainages all the way to the notch and can dump dramatic amounts of moisture on the peaks when the conditions align. Four-foot storms aren’t uncommon.
Hardcore skiers like Clayborn aren’t crazy to live here; they can get to serious West Coast terrain without the asceticism that comes with rural living. And for so many who move to this city as a stranger, the relative scarcity of real skiers in a bustling metro makes finding ski partners remarkably easy. Committed skiers concentrate into a much smaller community and are doubly interested in meeting people who share their niche passion. Just go to the ski shops.
I leave San Diego at 5:30 p.m. aiming for Wrightwood, the town just down the road from Mountain High, where I’ll meet up with Clayborn to go night skiing. Last chair isn’t until 10 p.m., so we’ll have plenty of time. Chanel Orange percolates from the speakers, drowning out the tedium of rain-blurred neon In-N-Out logos and auto-body shops between my wiper blades. Somewhere between “Pilot Jones” and “Lost” I fly past Rancho Cucamonga and climb Cajon Pass, leaving the orange glow of the Inland Empire behind. Driving up the pass, the rain turns to snow and my consternation to relief. Wrightwood’s twinkling lights dance off a coat of new snow. I meet Clayborn at the ticket office for the west resort. With a vertical drop of 1,000 feet from its 8,000-foot summit, Mountain High’s terrain blows my Pennsylvania-high-school-night-ski trips out of the water. The summits of the San Gabriel resorts are all higher than any mountain east of the Mississippi.
Snowflakes kaleidoscope under the orange glow of the spotlights, showcasing a lift line full of cotton hoodies with high school football team logos, Kobe jerseys, flat-brimmed snapbacks, the occasional Moncler or Chanel designer puffer, and old, patched-up Gore-Tex jackets. It feels like someone crammed the whole city into 30 people waiting to load a high-speed quad. The man in front of us has his rental helmet on backward. We try to tell him to spin it around, but he doesn’t speak any English. He grins and nods at us, stoked to be out for the night.
In Southern California, the only soothing mode of transportation is the chairlift. The cities, characterized more often by sprawl than confinement, were built around the automobile. With a paucity of public transit, citizens spend most of their travel time walled off and angry. Sitting on the lift next to Clayborn, climbing above the smog with Beirut and Grizzly Bear emanating from his little speaker, the panic of the freeway fades, and the conversation revolves around which line to take through Mountain High Resort’s wide-open pine glades.
The snow is fresh off the main drag, and the patrollers suggest we dip off into the trees, where we find some flowy turns in the little bit of pow. It is soft, a little heavy, and though we take care not to dig our edges too deep for fear of the rocks hidden just out of sight, Clayborn still manages to get over-excited and hit gravel. The impact cracks the shell of his boot wide open; he runs off to grab the snowboard from his truck. We catch the last chair of the night. At the top of the Blue Mountain Express, we spy a spur away from the lights that looks unskied. We have to make every turn count on this little stretch of piste, so we each proceed to take 2-foot hop turns through the shallowest section of trail, pausing for a while in the darkness.
Clayborn leaves for a moment and returns with a beer that he’d stashed in the snow. We pass around a bottle that we realize will be the last any of us will share for a very long time as the fog rolls in and the snow began to fall again. The lights bounce around the fog and begin to illuminate the tree shot in front of us, revealing soft, quiet turns above the immense desert basin of Los Angeles. Just a few days later, our ski season, and the whole nation, would come to a grinding halt amid a global pandemic.
One day each season, Baker Street and Phil’s Ski and Snowboard, the partner rental shop next door, close for business. The skaters-turned-snowboarders who work at the shop pack into a van with the diehard skiers who stick around Orange County primarily for the surfing, and they drive up to Big Bear to spend the night in a condo and ride together the next day.
Clayborn rang me up yesterday to invite me along—there was room on the floor somewhere. I throw a sleeping bag into a duffle and hit the road. Leaving the freeway and climbing toward the resort, I encounter none of the pinched canyons that characterize the San Gabriels; the San Bernardinos are ample by comparison.
Searching for the condo, I spot Clayborn’s F-250 parked outside, a 1984 pickup rig built the same year as Phil’s shop. I recognize the two-tone diesel behemoth and pull in next to it. Looking through the topper’s window, I see a cast-iron wood stove, with a chimney erupting from the roof. Clayborn spent the spring of 2017 in Mammoth living out of the thing, camping on Route 395 across from the hot springs. Friends used to worry about him and offer a couch for a few nights, but every time he got back to his campsite and built up a fire, he says he felt relieved to be home.
Clayborn has dreams of living at June Lake, 20 miles or so up the road from Mammoth, where he could canoe out and camp a small island on one of the town’s ponds. He calls it a “Walden-style fantasy.” He’d just sit out there with a guitar, work on long-exposure astrophotography, and ski his brains out.
He grew up skiing at Mammoth, a five-and-a-half-hour drive away. Clayborn’s earliest memory was going to sleep in his bed and waking up in the car somewhere around the town of Lone Pine, nearly 250 miles north. His parents met in the 4 Seasons West Ski Club, an L.A. ski club that connects Black skiers and encourages them to compete in national events. While Clayborn considered staying in Mammoth beyond the spring of 2017, he decided to return to Orange County when the owner of Baker Street asked him to help run the place.
As I pull into the condo, which Phil Carter bought soon after he started Phil’s Ski and Snowboard, I hear some soft, drunken laughter that belongs to a gaggle of shop employees who’d been snowskating—mostly tomahawking— down the hill at the base of the Bear Mountain ticket office. They’d brought a little saucer and a bottle of cheap bourbon and a few pairs of snowskates that were gathering dust in the back of Phil’s shop.
Stepping inside, I am hit with a blast of hot, humid air, tinged with cigarette smoke and the smell of beer. The fireplace roars inside the condo, and the shadows of the flames lick the dark wood and kitschy, chalet-style wall decorations.
There are probably 15 people caterpillared up in sleeping bags on the floor. They crack beers and watch Daniel Craig wrestle a helicopter under control as James Bond in Skyfall. I head into the backyard and find Clayborn in a black Baker Street hoody with a skull logo and ripped black jeans, holding a cigarette. He’s gesturing with it more than smoking it. A local, whose name is Brad but goes by B-Rad, pulls up and begins telling stories about building his own toboggans and bringing them out to 700-foot pitches to let them rip.
Clayborn and I leave the party sometime after 2:30 a.m. and post up in an adjoining condo. We’re standing around the kitchen counter when I ask him about the best winter of his life. He beams as he tells me the story of the winter of 2016, when he worked bumping chairs at Stevens Pass, Washington.
“Time moved a little slower. Your friends were your family there,” says Clayborn. “You could always find your people just by asking around. It was like being back in the ’90s, riding your little BMX bike around to find your friends. And the skiing was so freaking good.”
In the morning we shake off a little hangover with the help of some coffee and breakfast burritos. It’s sunny, bluebird and there is corn to ski.
Scanning the lift line, through the blaring discord of 15 personal speakers and wild outfits from ripped jeans and hoodies to designer sweats straight off Rodeo Drive, Big Bear feels like a winter skatepark in the middle of the city.
The resorts at Big Bear—Bear Mountain and Snow Summit—are more popular than the steeper ski areas of the San Gabriels, with gentler terrain and a strong focus on the terrain park. At Bear, there were just as many skiers boosting huge threes over the knuckles as there were timid snowplowers clutching Fendi bags in the middle of the piste.
We spend the day listening to Clayborn’s bizarre collisions of 2000s soft indie rock and hip-hop on the lift. Somehow we both know all the words. Clayborn drops off the chair into the park, carving switch and hitting backflips and rodeo 540s. The snow is soft, and we’re happy just to be out there riding chairs in the sun.
As the March sun begins to set low over the deck at Snow Summit, I say my goodbyes to Clayborn and the Baker Street crew and head off down the snaking canyon. Weaving down the switchbacks, I slow for families parked all over the sides of the road. These areas are marked for “snow play,” and it dawns on me that many people aren’t in town for the skiing at all. Children of many different ethnicities are tossing snowballs at their siblings, building snowmen and ice-castle walls. From the looks on their faces, I assume many are seeing snow for the first time.
Outsiders often think of Los Angeles and its surrounding sprawl as a den of artifice and a patchwork of soulless suburbs. It’s an easy conclusion to draw, because it’s a lot harder to actually dive into that patchwork and discover the world’s worth of stories and cultures contained therein. For locals, the exploration is the whole point of Los Angeles, but—just like it does anywhere in the world—the snow in the nearby mountains has its own gravitational force. It’s the one place where the whole city comes to you.
All I can hear in the darkness is the muffled crashing of waves. We pack the truck by headlamp, trying not to forget anything important in our pre-dawn haze: skis, boots, poles, Gore-Tex if it’s wet, Hawaiian shirt if it’s dry. I putter around with the coffee maker in between futile searches for a matching sock. There’s a chance some overnight rain on the coast has pounded Baldy—emphasis on “chance.” The L.A. basin might have some of the most consistent weather in the U.S. (72 degrees and sunny), but thousands of feet up the ridges of the San Gabriels, that rain can turn into deep, high-quality snow.
Mount Baldy is Los Angeles’ steepest ski area. The San Gabriels are so steep that practically every aspect can slide. It doesn’t matter that from the slopes you can count the boats near Catalina Island; people die here every year.
By the time we reach the 210, L.A.’s Foothill Freeway that runs through the San Fernando Valley and contours the base of the San Gabriels deep into the Inland Empire, it’s nearly 70 degrees. A half-hour’s worth of honking and frustration later, I find the off-ramp to the mountains.
The two-lane road to Baldy hangs precariously over an often-desiccated arroyo, but after a series of rains, the Angeles National Forest was almost verdant. The pickup in front of us swerves to avoid an overzealous and well-watered chaparral yucca sticking out into the road.
The mists hang low over Baldy, obscuring it from view. But as we wind our way up the canyon toward the notch, the sun begins to burn through the fog. With the windows down, we feel the heat pulsing on our skin—the rays are strong at more than 6,000 feet above sea level. The Jerry Garcia Band skips softly from our old CD player. We laugh at the lunacy of a trunk full of skis. It seems like a bad day to leave the beach.
From the base of Baldy, you rarely know if the storm has delivered. The steep, rocky walls conceal just about any sign of snow depth above the first few chair towers. More often than not, the line is abuzz with locals who know that though it may be wet and foggy down low, there’s still a chance that knee-deep powder awaits them. The creaky, decades-old two-seater that carries you from the base area to the notch at about 7,800 feet is slow, and only builds the anticipation. It takes 17 minutes to ride the mile-long stretch of cable.
On a good year, you can spy a myriad of lines through the steep corridors between the trees. But even on a good year, that coverage comes in only a few times. Today I see the spines of cactus poking out from beneath the melting sludge. The fronds of large yucca and agave pepper the hillside scree slopes that, once covered in snow, ski as well as anything off Alta’s West Rustler or Mammoth’s Paranoid Flats.
Skiing off the lift, I’m surprised to once again run into Clayborn. His Hawaiian shirt shows from beneath a red Armada shell, and his bleached hair shoots around his goggles. I ask Clayborn about his massive powder planks, and he reminds me he’s a surfer.
“When you hang with surfers and skaters, it definitely influences how you ski. You’re just doing stuff your friends are doing.”
We ride a few laps together, obsessively hunting down pockets of windbuff between the rough suncups on the northern aspects of Chair 3 until I follow him too quickly between a few pines and launch high above a blind cat track, careening down to earth on my ribs.
Clayborn calls this sort of yard sale the “Baldy Handshake.” It feels more like a kidney punch. Nursing my bruises and my pride over a beer in the Top of the Notch bar, I consider the improbability of this place. It was a simple, charming chalet-style building with a wide-open plan studded with high-top tables and massive windows overlooking the Los Angeles skyline. Looking down over the escarpment, I can appreciate the feral nature of these mountains.
All of the land beneath the summit is part of the Angeles National Forest, and corporations who have been looking to build up the area have been turned away for decades, unable to develop. In the land of sprawl and strip malls, Baldy felt vestigial, a place that time forgot about and left alone. The fixed-grip doubles told one part of that story, but the wreckage of a World War II-era Hellcat fighter plane that still lingered on the hillsides below the lodge’s base indicated the light touch that the landowners use in cohabitating the wilderness.
The snow may not fall as consistently in the last few decades, and some years are bad enough that the resort won’t open at all. But when the snow comes, those who are committed enough can still feast on SoCal powder, hollering through the trees to no one at all, and ski straight onto the lift. No matter what the new blockbuster is on the billboards down-valley, Baldy remains constant. Driving back down the hill in the golden sunshine, I take care navigating the sharp switchbacks—too sharp of a turn wracked my rib cage with pain. I was already scheming of my next trip back.
If there is beauty in the access of Los Angeles skiing, there is no denying it comes with some harsh realities: bad or no snow, bad drivers, and the inevitable stomach pain after too many Animal-Style fries at In-N-Out. I spent weeks tracking storms that never materialized, and the biggest storms of the season came in 10 degrees too warm, shellacking the mountains in feet of wet cement. But I found that patience and willingness to ski in any conditions reveal a piece of Southern California that contains, despite its plastic and vapid reputation, surprising depth, beauty, and sincerity if you know where to look. For skiers, those places are literally hiding in plain sight, just beyond the skyscrapers of downtown where, if you peer through the gray winter smog, you’ll notice the ragged mountains, capped in white. These mountains and the people who ski them are enough to sustain a skier’s spirit, even when the next storm remains elusive.
