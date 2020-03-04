I dig my ski edges into wind-scoured layers of snow frozen to the granite dome of South Baldface in New Hampshire. Straight ahead, about 10 miles northwest, a gray shroud wraps Mount Washington’s 6,288-foot peak. The summit cap trails into a glacial cirque on the leeward side, filling the valley below with a witch’s cauldron of clouds. It’s February 16. Up there, temps hover in the low single digits, and winds blow up to 84 mph.
But here on 3,547-foot Baldface, I’m in a flawless midwinter scene: clear skies, warm sun, 22 degrees. Behind me, the mountain’s eastern slope rolls downhill—past Baldface Knob, a subpeak that breaks through the treeline—to the Maine border, just five miles away for the ravens who shadow us. There’s a clear view to the valley below, where the Cold River curls between stubbled farm fields split by the state line. I spot Maine’s Pleasant Mountain on the horizon, with Shawnee Peak ski area’s broad groomers spilling down its northern shoulder.
Another boundary divides my perch from that distant highpoint: the southeastern limit of the White Mountain National Forest, about 800,000 acres that encompass alpine bowls, vintage ski trails, and untold powder caches tucked into forested slopes. This stretch of public land, equal in size to Yosemite National Park, is managed by the U.S. Forest Service and sits within a day’s drive of 70 million people.
I’m here with four of them: Mike Roy, a software developer, and Katelin Nickerson, an environmental consultant, both from Portland, Maine; Jake Risch, president of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine; and Tyler Ray, a 41-year-old attorney from nearby North Conway, New Hampshire. As New Englanders, they love to ski the trees, and represent an evolution of that age-old local custom.
For decades, an outlaw code ruled the Northeast’s backcountry scene. Lone-wolf skiers plotted descents through thick, second-growth forests where young trees crowd together and interwoven branches deliver a full-on thrashing. Then they cut back the growth—an illegal act without authorization on public lands—to free the fall line and cultivate secret stashes.
That clandestine practice, however, is being ushered out of the shadows by my ski partners, who seek to foster backcountry skiing access through law-abiding methods in New England.
In 2016, Ray founded the Granite Backcountry Alliance, a nonprofit whose volunteers create and maintain backcountry ski zones on private and public land in New Hampshire and Maine. Their mission? Reimagine how skiers steward treasured terrain, transform the East Coast backcountry ski experience, and establish human-powered alpine skiing as a recognized use of public lands, worthy of inclusion in management goals on a national scale. During an era where public land issues are fraught with conflict, the GBA has shown that different agencies and groups can indeed come together to find common ground.
A significant part of that effort is to trim, clip, and saw glades in an environmentally responsible manner. The 2018 fall season saw 500 volunteers contribute 3,300 hours to three glade zones, including 1,000 skiable acres on Forest Service land, for a total of five glades developed and maintained by GBA. South Baldface is one of those glades, a shining example of the group’s grassroots efforts.
Today, Ray woke up at 3:30 a.m., skinned 2,500 vertical feet, and spun short laps until we reached Baldface Knob at 10 a.m. Then he broke trail to South Baldface, all while detailing GBA plans and milestones at dizzying speed and bullhorn-level volume. Because he’s a skier, Ray hungers for more backcountry glade access. He’s a lawyer, so illegal cutting would be a professional liability. Better to build an ecologically sound approach that benefits a local economy based on outdoor recreation. That vision recruited Nickerson and Risch to the GBA board, then pulled in an army of volunteers.
Ray downshifts to calm focus as the group plans the descent. He and Roy peel off downhill to explore sloping ledges that tumble among thick, wind-stunted softwoods. Along with Nickerson and Risch, I top out before dropping in to surf through yesterday’s eight-inch snowfall. We encounter a few tree islands, swim through dense, fragrant fir and balsam, and emerge to spacious snowfields twinkling in the midday sun.
After a short skin to the Knob’s open viewpoint, we peer back at South Baldface and spot Ray and Roy on a white apron dotted with tall evergreens and knee-high saplings. The fall line barrels toward a cliff band strung with fat icicles that dwarf Ray. A narrow ramp doglegs skier’s left. If he misses the turn, he’ll launch into dense hardwoods.
Risch toggles the radio just as Ray points his skis and pushes downhill. “Tyler, you want to stay left—watch out for the cliff!” But Ray’s committed to the unknown. He’s after a perfect line, dipping into the trees, seeking to protect both public lands and skier access.
New Hampshire’s first ski infrastructure took shape during the Great Depression, when the Civilian Conservation Corps arrived to build ski trails through second-growth forests that had sprouted on old farms and timber cuts. In the following decades, even as resorts, moguls, ski ballet, and après gained cachet, East Coast skiers still cultivated tree skiing habits. That’s out of necessity: Today, forests cover more than 75 percent of New England’s 40 million acres. That includes most ski resort terrain, save cut trails and the odd bald summit. Ray made his first turns in 1980, at 2 years old, on Shawnee Peak’s groomers, and soon followed older kids off-piste. “I’d crank through the trees at 500 mph and hit a hundred whoopde- doos,” he says. “I learned to keep it upright and absorb terrain rather than getting bucked.”
Ray’s childhood years coincided with a tumultuous decade for the U.S. ski industry. First, low snow years depleted revenues, which left small ski areas vulnerable when liability insurance premiums skyrocketed. Hundreds of town hills in New England stopped their lifts. Corporate consolidation followed. But past the boundary line, skiing’s wild side gained strength.
“It wasn’t really a community, just a bunch of anarchists,” says Steve Dupuis, a former GBA board member. Before GBA got to work, he’d drop tele turns on Baldface with skateboard knee pads to protect against ground hazards—plus lacrosse elbow pads and a hockey mask to rebuff saplings and branches. He remembers that anyone who posted New Hampshire backcountry beta or photos to online message boards invited backlash. Tuckerman’s Wikipedia page once got an edit switching the location to Pennsylvania. “There’s always been a really protective atmosphere about backcountry skiing in the Northeast,” says Craig Billie, a 66-year-old GBA volunteer. “No one wanted to tell anyone anything, because God forbid you steal my sacred stash.”
That culture bred lawlessness. In search of uncluttered turns, rogue skiers cut glades in protected areas. “It’s an illegal activity,” says Brian Johnston, assistant district ranger for WMNF’s Saco River District. “And it sets a precedent that it’s OK to manage land that is not yours, whether that’s national forest conservation land or private land.” Not to mention unauthorized skiers cut with fall line in mind, not for forest health or habitat preservation.
Then backcountry skiing exploded. In 2010, there were 650,000 backcountry skiers in the U.S. By 2019, the nonprofit Winter Wildlands Alliance counted 4.1 million backcountry skiers. The Forest Service expects participation to increase by at least 55 percent in the next 40 years. This far outpaces growth in resort skiing, where participation numbers have remained flat for the last 20 years. Johnston saw this firsthand as a Tuckerman Ravine snow ranger from 2002 to 2012. At first, thousands of skiers visited Tuckerman’s only on spring weekends. Midwinter traffic was typically scattered groups of ice climbers and mountaineers. By the late aughts, however, a January or February powder day could bring more than 100 skiers to Tuck’s. The gradual rise in illegal glades followed—the most infamous was a 2,000-foot slash cut through the forest on Vermont’s Big Jay Mountain in 2007 that resulted in felony charges.
“There’s always been a really protective atmosphere about backcountry skiing in the Northeast. No one wanted to tell you anything because God forbid you might steal my secret stash.”—Craig Billie
In Vermont, the Rochester/Randolph Area Sports Trail Alliance (RASTA) pioneered another way. The nonprofit launched in 2013, and worked with the Green Mountain National Forest to thin four glade zones on Brandon Gap in central Vermont. Ray learned of their project just after moving to the North Conway area with Anne, his wife—another Mainer raised on skiing—and their two sons. “I thought, oh my God, this is mind-blowing!” says Ray. “This is what I want to do in the Whites.”
In 2015, dozens of skiers and snowboarders gathered at a North Conway outdoor shop to discuss a collective effort. They focused on the idea of new glades, both to disperse skiers from alpine avalanche terrain to lower, treed zones, and to tie backcountry skiing’s exponential growth to nearby gas stations, restaurants, and lodging that rely on tourist traffic to thrive. Next? Crickets.
So Ray took charge. In summer 2016, he penned a business plan and a concept memo, then began recruiting. Rick Jenkinson, a retiree with experience in corporate government affairs, connected GBA with U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster to relay skier interests to Washington, D.C. Andrew Drummond, whose Ski the Whites touring shop in Jackson, New Hampshire, has built a robust following, supplies visual content and web support. The 12-person board filled out with an accountant, experienced advocates like Risch, environmental wonks with scientific and policy backgrounds, and skiers with generational ties to the area. “I’m not too sure how many other people can hold down a full-time job and have a family with young kids, and still be able to execute what Tyler’s done over the last three years,” says Jenkinson. “His energy level, his vision, his commitment, and his capacity to pull people together and organize sets the standard.”
“We like to say chairlifts are the new use and backcountry skiing is the original use.”—Tyler Ray
Next came negotiations over potential glade locations. Designated wilderness areas were out, as were alpine zones. Key habitats for Bicknell’s thrush, a boreal songbird, and Canadian lynx needed protection. Stakeholders looked for north-facing, low-elevation zones with skiable slopes and public access. The candidates: Baldface, a 600-acre area in the WMNF’s northeastern corner, where glades run 2,500 vertical feet, and Bartlett Mountain, featuring glades close to North Conway on over 410 acres with 1,700-foot shots. “They’re not clear-cutting the forest with bulldozers,” says Hilary Eisen, Policy Director for the Winter Wildlands Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for human-powered snowsports on public lands nationally. “It’s more like precision surgery.” Each proposed descent needed a sign off from the Forest Service’s experts, from wildlife biologists to anthropologists.
Then, on March 30, 2018, the WMNF published a Decision Memo, a bureaucratic requirement to green-light GBA glade projects. “This supports going full circle back to how the sport began,” says Ray. “We like to say chairlifts are the new use and backcountry skiing is the original use.” The document also formalized glading methods: only young saplings—defined as less than three inches in diameter at breast height—can be cut. Clipped branches and underbrush lie where they fall to keep nutrients on site. Blow-down can be chainsawed for skier safety. Because skiers travel over snow, there would be no trail building.
The board also structured the group to open and expand the backcountry ski community. Even backcountry vets found themselves embracing the idea of welcoming more people. “You sacrifice some first tracks,” says Drummond. “But now you know that person getting first tracks, and you’re psyched for them.” Each zone’s progress and integrity is overseen by a Glade Chief—typically a member who lives nearby. Quarry Dogs, a nod to New Hampshire granite quarries, sign up to be trained in Forest Service techniques and lead small groups on work days. Every ground-level volunteer becomes a Pack Dog.
In September 2018, Johnston and Dupuis hiked the Baldface glade to redirect a ski line away from vital oak trees. Then Johnston asked Dupuis, the zone’s Glade Chief, if he wanted to cut, since the approved seasonal window had just opened. “I cut a couple hundred feet,” says Dupuis. “I came home, and I couldn’t wipe the grin off my face. My wife asked, ‘What did you just get away with?’” Nothing, he said. Because finally, skiers had earned a stake in public lands management.
“You guys passed upa ski day to be here. Suckers!”
Tyler Ray speaks from the tailgate of his black Toyota Tacoma. It’s 8:45 a.m. on November 17, 2018. Last night, Winter Storm Avery dropped seven inches of snow in North Conway. Four miles away, Cranmore Mountain Resort’s groomers work the slopes. It is the ski area’s earliest opening day in 81 years.
In front of Ray are 70-plus volunteers. The group includes men and women aged 24 to 66 from six Northeastern states. I spot Carhartts, camouflage, soft-shell pants, down sweaters, Gore-Tex shells, Skida headbands, trucker hats, wooly pom poms, Bogs boots, leather hiking boots, even denim. I meet a few volunteers who drove up from Boston: Christina Filipowich, a 24-year-old nurse; 27-year-old Mike Griffin, an urban forester; and Emily Sotomayor, a 25-year-old creative director at a Boston startup. Everyone’s ready to open ski lines on 2,661-foot Bartlett Mountain. Safety dictates no skis or snowboards, just MicroSpikes and Vibram soles. So, yeah—suckers.
Today marks GBA’s third 2018 outing on Bartlett—three more weekends were devoted to other zones—where a CCC trail named Maple Villa anchors braided lines on the peak’s north side. Ray offers a quick tutorial: cut only saplings about the size of an adult’s wrist. If branches could block a skin track or slash your face, cut them flush at the base. Pull downed trees off the line. Leave underbrush where it falls. Watch your footing. Mind your tools.
Volunteers then load an Appalachian Mountain Club shuttle bus to a muddy turn-off on East Branch Road. Filipowich, a pack leader, marches her eight-person team past treeline with tools in hand: two pole saws; two hand saws; and a pair of 32-inch loppers. I stick with Glade Chief Rick Jenkinson and Griffin. They are both GBA sawyers, certified by the Forest Service to use chainsaws after a three-day course. Griffin dons a hard hat, ear protection, eye screen, Kevlar chaps, Dakine gloves with duct-taped fingers, picks up a Stihl 1080, and steps into Yukon Charlie snowshoes. Jenkinson leads us into the forest along a faded double-track that serves as a catchment trail along the glade’s base. Five minutes later, he nods right to the original Maple Villa trail, now a designated skin track. We head straight, following a gentle contour around Bartlett’s base. Soon, the incline steepens. GBA signals access points and uptracks with diamond-shaped blue plastic trail markers, then provides maps through their website and the Avenza app. Entry points to glade lines and the descents remain unsigned.
I head uphill and catch the scent of cut pine, meeting volunteers along the way. Ben Cargill, the AMC employee who drove the shuttle, helps a buddy with a beech sapling loaded with recoil. Cargill holds the skinny trunk while his partner makes a cut at ground level. “Overhead!” he shouts as Cargill lets go and the tree springs back to crash through branches and hits the snow. Just above, 38-year-old Laura Abenie clears low-hanging branches on the line’s edge—a skill she honed clearing a backyard glade near her house. It’s nearly midday, with clear views of the Presidential Range through the trees, and a warming snowpack.
The next group is from the MIT Outing Club, which departed Cambridge at 4 a.m. They work past old-growth cedars on Intervale Dream, a line on the zone’s northern edge, and pull ankle-breaking logs out of the fall line. James Turitto works in an MIT research lab and volunteered with RASTA last winter. He’s gathered the club’s winter trip leaders—MIT PhDs and Harvard grad students, plus other Boston residents with outdoorsy habits—to invest sweat equity where they’ll lead other members this winter. Voices and chainsaws echo through the forest, and every so often people stop to turn downhill and scout terrain. From below, I hear someone speak for us all: “Damn, I wish we could ski out of here.”
Two months later,at nearly the same spot, I wait with Jenkinson as chicken feathers pile up in a newly graded parking lot. A Porta Potty and map kiosk preempt the Forest Service’s most common problems with an overuse epidemic: human waste and unprepared users lost in the woods. Ray has traded a tie and button-down for winter outerwear. We cruise along the approach, then zig-zag uphill along Intervale Dream. Hardwoods give way to firs and balsams, and the route levels out to a traverse. Above us, Ray says, the Forest Service has set up game cameras to monitor wildlife use, which would limit terrain expansion in that direction.
We transition from skins to ski mode. This is the same line I’d wished to ski in November. Ray drops in. He trails a powdery spray as he springs from one slalom turn to the next, making the most of every vertical foot. Jenkinson follows, each turn a studied example of textbook form, shoulders and torso quiet while his knees and ankles roll from one meticulous, controlled arc to the next. These glades, piled with fresh snow, offer 35-degree sections that feed into twisty curves and 1,000-foot lines back to the car. Each line is 15- to 20-feet wide—downright luxurious for the East Coast. But lose focus and you veer close to chunky trunks, fallen logs, and dense brush left intact on each flank. I can see the human fingerprints on the landscape, but this forest remains wild.
Two days later, I reconnect with Filipowich, a splitboarder, at the parking area on East Branch Road for a Maple Villa tour. We stay looker’s right in the zone, sacrificing vertical for more playful features. On the uphill, I note how quickly branches close in off the skin track. We find a pitchy, hourglass-shaped start zone on Spine, hop-turning through roots and rocks scraped of Friday’s stormfall. Without GBA’s work, even hop turns would be too ambitious—windfall, saplings, and tree limbs would close off this pitch to any descent except a clumsy bushwack on snowshoes. I chase her down a twisting ridgeline, popping off banked lips and snow-dusted boulders. We skitter out of the trees to the runout, and say hello to a telemarker. I spot a fresh cut on his cheek from a tree run at Attitash ski area the day before. He offers a spontaneous thank you to Filipowich for the volunteer effort. “This place is special. You can tell it’s been thought through, which makes for a nicer experience,” he says. More skiers stride uphill as we exit, and I spot Drummond’s rental stickers on a half-dozen setups.
Back on Baldface Knob, our group watches Ray peel off crisp turns above the cliff band’s finish line. He’s weightless, surfing pillowy dendrites— and finally laying down a hard right-footer to skirt the cliff ’s edge and redirect left to the exit ramp. Each arc kicks up a small powder spray, and he rides down the ledge strung with gold-tinged icicles until the feature meets open slope.
Roy follows, and he reads Ray’s tracks to skirt terrain hazards. Minutes later, they pop up on the Knob. A few high fives, a brief color commentary on avoiding the cliff, and Ray’s ready for the next line: “You guys want to slay the Knob?”
Heck yes. Our first step: navigate through the crowd behind us. Nearly two dozen skiers climbed the skin track after us, mostly quartets and sixpacks of 20-somethings. A few sport trucker hats emblazoned with the GBA “Ski Free or Die” motto, ample signs that Ray’s ground game works. Tonight, he’ll emcee a film festival in Bethel, Maine, the final task of his 18-hour day. But there’s no hint of fatigue, and no slowdown in the offseason. In July, Ray will leave his law firm to launch Backyard Concept, which offers legal, consulting, and advocacy services to outdoor recreation players. The first client? GBA, which means Ray gets paid to fill an executive director-type role.
We regroup on the Knob’s rollover, where a snowfield spills a couple hundred vertical feet to hit forest that cascades 2,500 feet to the trailhead. Ray directs a group to stay skier’s right, so they hit the keyhole that sets them atop the glade lines. Then he leads us far left, where snow fills gullies in the granite slabs beneath. We drop in one at a time, and uncover another Baldface gem.
One last powder slash to the trees, and through a tunnel edged with spruce firs. We agree the day calls for a party ski through the trees. I watch Ray, Roy, Nickerson, and Risch peel out.
Below, the naked trees blend into a gray tapestry that falls to white ground. I give myself up to gravity. Trees emerge from the gunmetal background and march up the snow-covered hillside toward me. I weave through maples, steely bark curled tight against trees the size of a bodybuilder’s neck. Scrub speed by an old beech, trunk smooth like an elephant’s hide. Slalom through stately paper birches fatter than a Doric column. I duck beneath an ash sapling caught midway to ground. Orange flagging tape, placeholders for work days past and future, pop against dark green balsam islands.
The next slope sets up another irregular descent, no two turns the same except for a feeling— mindless flow spiked with adrenaline. “Instincts take over and directional choices lie three turns ahead, all calculated in split-second decisions,” Ray says later. “Glade skiing is a beautiful craft.”
His words call out more figures I glimpsed on the descent. A faceless telemarker who finds a clean line, then keeps the beta close. The whisper of a neighboring farmer bashing through trees on skis. His chuckle when a forward-thinking land manager tells him to take out his clippers. Echoes of a chainsaw’s roar as an urban forester trains for mountain terrain, and exuberant chatter as volunteers practice how to guide manpower, blades, and saws to open ski lines that leave habitat intact. Foresters and stewards are craftspeople, too, now more closely woven into the expanding circles of the Northeast’s backcountry skiers. We all meet in the trees, where bliss begins.
Sound off in the comments below!