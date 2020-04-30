One treacherous highway snakes over the mountains to reach Silverton, Colorado, once a mining settlement and now a rugged, unfussy skier’s town. To the north, Highway 550 climbs 11,018-foot Red Mountain Pass toward the town of Ouray. To the south, the same two-lane highway rolls over 10,912-foot Molas Pass and Coal Bank Pass en route to Durango. It’s called the Million Dollar Highway and tourists love to drive it in the summer for the panoramic views of the toothy San Juan Mountains. Skiers love it, too: The backcountry ski terrain off Highway 550 is some of the best in the Rocky Mountains.

There’s one egress into downtown Silverton. Turn off Highway 550 and it’ll spit you out on the main drag, Greene Street. Do that now and you’ll see a large flashing sign over the road installed by the Colorado Department of Transportation that reads: “Locals Only.” Orange cones barricade the street and another sign says: “This means you!” and warns violators that they could be subject to a $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail. Amidst the global COVID-19 outbreak, Silverton, the only town in Colorado’s San Juan County, wants you to stay far, far away.

Photo Credit: Jeff Cricco

On March 21, around the time Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a shelter-in-place policy around the state and in response to a local public health order, San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad issued what he called in a statement a “locals only” policy, prohibiting all but essential services and limiting Highway 550 to drive-through traffic and Silverton residents only.

In other words: If your car is registered outside San Juan County and you come into the town of Silverton or park anywhere along the highway known for its prime backcountry ski terrain, you risk being ticketed, towed, or jailed. All backcountry travel in the county was strongly discouraged, for the risk it could place on the area’s limited medical, emergency, and search-and-rescue services. Silverton residents were also discouraged from leaving the county unless they absolutely needed to.