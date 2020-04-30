One treacherous highway snakes over the mountains to reach Silverton, Colorado, once a mining settlement and now a rugged, unfussy skier’s town. To the north, Highway 550 climbs 11,018-foot Red Mountain Pass toward the town of Ouray. To the south, the same two-lane highway rolls over 10,912-foot Molas Pass and Coal Bank Pass en route to Durango. It’s called the Million Dollar Highway and tourists love to drive it in the summer for the panoramic views of the toothy San Juan Mountains. Skiers love it, too: The backcountry ski terrain off Highway 550 is some of the best in the Rocky Mountains.
There’s one egress into downtown Silverton. Turn off Highway 550 and it’ll spit you out on the main drag, Greene Street. Do that now and you’ll see a large flashing sign over the road installed by the Colorado Department of Transportation that reads: “Locals Only.” Orange cones barricade the street and another sign says: “This means you!” and warns violators that they could be subject to a $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail. Amidst the global COVID-19 outbreak, Silverton, the only town in Colorado’s San Juan County, wants you to stay far, far away.
On March 21, around the time Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a shelter-in-place policy around the state and in response to a local public health order, San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad issued what he called in a statement a “locals only” policy, prohibiting all but essential services and limiting Highway 550 to drive-through traffic and Silverton residents only.
In other words: If your car is registered outside San Juan County and you come into the town of Silverton or park anywhere along the highway known for its prime backcountry ski terrain, you risk being ticketed, towed, or jailed. All backcountry travel in the county was strongly discouraged, for the risk it could place on the area’s limited medical, emergency, and search-and-rescue services. Silverton residents were also discouraged from leaving the county unless they absolutely needed to.
The closure, which has been in place for over a month now, essentially locked Silverton in and everyone else out. It’s meant to keep the tiny community—which has an estimated 400 residents in the wintertime, many of whom are elderly—safer from the spread of coronavirus. That, of course, people understand and respect. These are not normal times; drastic measures may be called for.
But ask skiers in the area what they think, and you’ll get a different story. Because when you put up a wall and tell people on the other side of the border that public lands are not for them, that doesn’t sit well. All that does is make them want to break the wall down.
Bruce Conrad first laid eyes on Silverton when he was 13 years old. He came out from Wilmington, Delaware, to visit his dad, who’d moved to Silverton in the late 1970s. On that trip, his dad woke him up at 5 a.m., dragged him to the top of a nearby 13,000-foot peak, and that’s when Conrad saw it: beams of sunlight hitting the town of Silverton, 4,000 feet below. “That was it. I knew right then I had to live here someday,” he says.
Ten years later, at the age of 23, Conrad was working a well-paying job at a photography studio on the East Coast when he decided to take a two-week vacation to Silverton in a borrowed van. While on the trip, he gave notice at his job, bought the van, and moved into it for the next two and a half years. That was 1993. He’s been in Silverton ever since. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2009.
Now 50, Conrad has a salt-and-pepper beard and wire-frame glasses. He’s a skier, too, although he’s reluctant to call himself that. He says he understands the need to be outside, especially during this time. “There are, however, more respectful to this pandemic and more respective to our neighbors, ways of getting our needs met without selfishly endangering others,” he says. “To risk the health of our community for the reward of skiing is, frankly, selfish.”
Governor Polis ordered the closure of all Colorado ski resorts on March 14 due to the coronavirus crisis. Days later, Silverton Mountain, the no-frills ski area on the outskirts of town with one chairlift, a base-area yurt, and steep, guided ski terrain, tried to stay open to season pass holders under the pretense that it is not a typical ski resort with crowded lodges and dense lift lines. But those plans were quickly stymied, and the mountain closed for the season. The backcountry, it appeared, was the only option. Backcountry skiing saw a sudden surge, with ski shops around the state selling out of avalanche beacons, shovels, probes, and skins.
“We normally see quite a lot of backcountry skiers on the pass at this time of year, but we saw a real influx, with more and more cars,” says Conrad, who met with the town’s emergency response team in mid-March to discuss options. “We saw it as a potentially growing problem and decided to jump on it early. We couldn’t stomach the potential effect on our first responders and our community as a whole if someone were to need a rescue.”
That issue, at least, most everyone agrees upon. People understand the need to protect a town from a contagious virus that could wipe the place out. They also respect the idea of not straining emergency response teams during a public health crisis. It’s less of an argument about the lockdown itself and more of a semantic debate. People are more concerned about how the order was phrased and how it’s being enforced. Around town, there are stories of Conrad shouting at out-of-towners to go home and blaring his emergency lights at out-of-state plates.
“I think we have a serious PR problem because of the way this was handled,” said a local business owner who asked not to be named. “We’ve lost some visitors who may not come back to Silverton, because people were screamed at when they tried to come into town.”
Conrad says if he could go back, he’d rescind the “locals only” language he used in that original press release. “I take full responsibility for the wrong terminology in using the phrase ‘locals only.’ That was a misstep,” Conrad says now. “The idea was to prohibit nonessential travel, not prohibit recreation.”
Nobody, as of press time, has received a ticket or had their car towed in violation of the locals-only order. So far, it’s just been warnings on cars. Conrad is recording license plates in case those warnings don’t have the desired effect. There also have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Silverton, as of now.
“I think Bruce had good intentions. Most people are supportive of his call,” says Mike Barney, a ski guide who lives in Silverton. “It was the locals-only label that really upset people.”
Barney has been out ski touring in recent weeks, but he’s choosing terrain that he feels is conservative. Backcountry zones where he’s used to seeing other skiers are now deserted. “We’re out touring and there’s nobody else around,” he says. “In a normal spring, there would be congestion in the parking areas. Now there’s never a car there.”
Downtown Silverton is a ghost town right now—although that’s hardly unusual for a remote town at 9,318 feet in elevation in the doldrums of shoulder season. Spring is the time in between, after the skiers coming to ride Silverton Mountain have left and before the throngs of summer tourists arrive by train from Durango.
The town’s only coffee shop, the Coffee Bear, closed on April 20 due to a lack of business. “When they closed the road, we dropped down to just locals only. With a ski town in winter that has lost its ability to ski, then lost its ability to backcountry ski, then lost its ability to drive through, the business went from manageable to not,” says Inga McFadden, owner of the Coffee Bear. This is the first time—besides Thanksgiving and Christmas—McFadden has closed the café she’s owned for nearly five years.
Silverton’s last restaurant that stayed open to serve take-out food, the Pickle Barrel, also shuttered. The only thing left operating in town? A small grocery store and two marijuana dispensaries. For a larger grocery run or other supplies, it’s 100 miles round trip to Durango and back.
“People live in Silverton because they like to be left alone,” Barney says. “I’ve always loved living in Silverton. But now I’m especially grateful to be here.”
The southern edge of San Juan County lies just north of Purgatory Ski Resort, roughly halfway between Durango and Silverton. Kam Weakley, a snowboarder and tail guide, lives exactly one mile outside the county line, 19 miles south of Silverton. He’s a resident of neighboring La Plata County, which means he is not currently allowed to recreate in San Juan County. Weakley tried to go for a backcountry tour across the county line, but he was pulled over by Conrad and issued a warning.
“I understand the spread of coronavirus and also the impact on resources if someone gets hurt,” Weakley says. “I was just in shock and disbelief that they could close it off to some people but not to everyone.”
Conrad isn’t technically closing public lands; he’s regulating parking along a roadway, something he’s certainly entitled to do. But still, his actions leave some people feeling violated of their civil liberties.
“If the sheriff had said, ‘Let it be known, if you come here and you need help in the backcountry, we’re not coming for you,’ I would have been down with that. But instead, he said, ‘You’re not welcome if you’re not from here,’” said a Durango resident and avid backcountry skier who asked not to be named. “In our history as Americans, we’ve chosen to set aside large swathes of our country for people who want to experience open spaces. So, if a sheriff decides that he’s going to shut that down to a certain group of people, that’s a serious threat in my mind.”
On the San Juan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, enraged commenters called Conrad’s actions un-American and unconstitutional. People accused his order of being illegal. But is it?
“If it’s a county road, a local sheriff has the authority to regulate traffic along the road, particularly in a public health emergency like we’re in right now,” says John Bernetich, an attorney in Denver who specializes in public lands and environmental law. “The locals-only aspect of the order is what seems problematic to me. Federal lands belong to everybody. They don’t belong to people of that county. The Constitution says that states can’t restrict the rights of citizens of other states, and that provision may apply here.”
Ask Conrad about this and he’ll say he believes he’s doing the right thing. “There are people who claim my purpose in life is to trample their civil rights. I consider myself a constitutional sheriff. I consider myself aware of those concerns,” Conrad says. “It is not our intention to hurt someone’s civil rights or prevent them from traveling on public lands; it’s our intention to make our community safe and perhaps save lives. If someone wants to take me to court to say I’m trampling their civil rights, then I’ll see them in court.”
The new mayor of Silverton—as of an early April election—is a 30-something Colorado native named Shane Fuhrman. He lived in New York City for 16 years and worked as a lawyer there before deciding to buy a historic hotel in Silverton with his partner and fix it up. Fuhrman opened the newly restored Wyman Hotel in downtown Silverton in 2019.
Fuhrman is a backcountry skier, too, and his ski partners often come in from the neighboring towns of Ouray, Durango, and Montrose. But not now. “They were initially upset about the order. This is their backyard, too,” Fuhrman says. “Most people were supportive but were also disappointed with how it affected them. Because San Juan County was ahead of the curve in terms of quarantine, it was a little more controversial than if we’d done it a couple of weeks later.”
Fuhrman has a bright vision for Silverton’s future, one that involves more affordable housing, a thoughtful master plan, and an increase in cottage industry businesses that will help bring a more consistent, year-round economy to a town that currently relies almost entirely on seasonal tourists. “The tourism cycle is very volatile,” Fuhrman says. “When we get less snow or when the economy takes a dive, everyone in town hurts. If we can figure out how to become a more self-contained economy that’s focused on our year-round residents, we can be more stable.”
For now, though, Silverton still needs its out-of-town guests for local businesses to survive. When and how Silverton reopens after COVID-19—along with the rest of the country—is still anyone’s guess. When the wall finally comes down, when people are welcomed back into town, here’s hoping they come. And hopefully they bring their dollars and their skis with them.
