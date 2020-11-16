This story originally appeared in the POWDER 2021 Gear Guide. Find a copy and your local ski shop.

On a stormy day just after the New Year, I skate off the T-bar at Shames Mountain outside Terrace, British Columbia. A steady deluge of fat flakes— the kind ski dreams are made of—fall around local photographer Mattias Fredriksson and me. I follow him as we make thigh-deep plunges down one of Shames’ infamous frontside double-blacks. The run is a cascading mechanical bull of massive stumps and rock that needs at least a six-foot base to be skiable. Today, skiing it feels like swimming with a pod of dolphins as we drop in and out of the depths, coming up for air at every turn.

We make life-affirming runs on both deep-powdered pistes and the glades beyond, bumping elbows with not a soul; superlatives flow from my mouth. Days this deep and uncrowded might be joyously commonplace for those who regularly ski Shames, but they demand to be shouted from the rooftops by visitors like me.

To my right, a small group mills where a snow-ghost forest begins its march up a sugarloaf dome. Behind them, a dozen packs—left by owners who will reclaim them for afternoon backcountry missions in any of the surrounding wilderness—sit upright in the snow like gnomes wearing stout white caps. Hard-chargers head into the glades and a hawk-eyed handful affix skins as they look up the dome and into the clouds. Others, with hot-chocolate=starved children clutching their legs, ski runs leading back to the base. All around, the locals chatter about trips and kids and Christmas and truck batteries and hockey and snowmobiles. It’s the kind of banter you’d expect at any community event, which this clearly is, namely because in 2013, Shames Mountain became Canada’s first nonprofit community service ski cooperative. A unique, snow-choked ski area that sees an average of 480 inches of snow a year in a landscape like no other, this mountain isn’t owned and operated by some far-off corporation or conglomerate. Instead, Shames Mountain is the picture of grassroots ski culture, painted by the stalwart skiers who call it home. If space is the final frontier in skiing, Shames is its own planet.