This story originally appeared in the POWDER 2021 Gear Guide. Find a copy and your local ski shop.
On a stormy day just after the New Year, I skate off the T-bar at Shames Mountain outside Terrace, British Columbia. A steady deluge of fat flakes— the kind ski dreams are made of—fall around local photographer Mattias Fredriksson and me. I follow him as we make thigh-deep plunges down one of Shames’ infamous frontside double-blacks. The run is a cascading mechanical bull of massive stumps and rock that needs at least a six-foot base to be skiable. Today, skiing it feels like swimming with a pod of dolphins as we drop in and out of the depths, coming up for air at every turn.
We make life-affirming runs on both deep-powdered pistes and the glades beyond, bumping elbows with not a soul; superlatives flow from my mouth. Days this deep and uncrowded might be joyously commonplace for those who regularly ski Shames, but they demand to be shouted from the rooftops by visitors like me.
To my right, a small group mills where a snow-ghost forest begins its march up a sugarloaf dome. Behind them, a dozen packs—left by owners who will reclaim them for afternoon backcountry missions in any of the surrounding wilderness—sit upright in the snow like gnomes wearing stout white caps. Hard-chargers head into the glades and a hawk-eyed handful affix skins as they look up the dome and into the clouds. Others, with hot-chocolate=starved children clutching their legs, ski runs leading back to the base. All around, the locals chatter about trips and kids and Christmas and truck batteries and hockey and snowmobiles. It’s the kind of banter you’d expect at any community event, which this clearly is, namely because in 2013, Shames Mountain became Canada’s first nonprofit community service ski cooperative. A unique, snow-choked ski area that sees an average of 480 inches of snow a year in a landscape like no other, this mountain isn’t owned and operated by some far-off corporation or conglomerate. Instead, Shames Mountain is the picture of grassroots ski culture, painted by the stalwart skiers who call it home. If space is the final frontier in skiing, Shames is its own planet.
On my first visit to Shames, decades ago, I stood atop a glacier-etched bowl as clouds lifted to reveal a rippling sea of mountains trailing rivers limned by deep-cut valleys. The ensuing day was filled with Himalayan-like vistas, eye-opening tours, face shots and a red-lining Fun-o-Meter. Many skiers have called Shames’ backcountry access the best of any North American ski area, and I quickly understood why.
Today, however, Fredriksson and I are skiing in bounds, fist-bumping our way through the familiar crowd: Yvan Sabourin, heli guide; fisherman and adventurer Dean Wagner, who hand-makes Divide skis out of his Prince Rupert home; Luc Joanisse, a semi-retired architect from Quebec on his sixth winter here; and Rod Gee, a Shames original and avalanche-science guru.
“The characters here are legendary. If there was a local cartoonist they’d have fodder for a lifetime,” says Sabourin. “And since professional lifty might be one of the steadiest incomes going, it’s pursued with passion and pride.”
The familiar cadre of back-slapping powderhounds exchanging information and looking out for each other is a clear indication of the community ethos of affordability, sustainability, collaboration, and innovation. These are the cornerstones of the group that came together to rescue the mountain from potential closure when the previous owners wanted to retire and put the ski hill up for sale. This is the story that defines Shames. It’s the latest chapter in a 60-year ode to keeping the soul of skiing alive in a boom-and-bust resource town.
The first chapter begins in the 1960s, when enterprising local Bill Little installed a rope tow outside Terrance and Northern Heights Ski Hill was born. It was basically a glorified toboggan run, but it was popular enough to inspire calls for a real-deal ski area. So, on a winter day in the early 1970s, local dignitaries and visiting Canadian ski icon Nancy Greene were invited to ride a telephone-company snowcat up to a radio tower on the north side of town to evaluate the hill’s ski potential. Partway up, the machine bogged down in snow deep enough to engender immediate rave reviews of the terrain and the eventual opening of Kitsumkalum Ski Hill in the winter of 1975. Despite its auspicious beginnings, its 13-year stint as the town hill was anything but glorious. With 1,460 feet of vertical and 15 mixed-ability runs, Kitsumkalum fell victim to a rapidly changing climate that stole ski terrain from low elevations. The summit barely brushed 1,640 feet. By the time a master plan for its replacement, Shames Mountain, was drawn up in 1986, Kitsumkalum hadn’t operated for three of its previous six seasons.
Kitsumkalum shuttered in 1988, despite efforts to sustain it, like offering season-pass insurance with reimbursements based on how many days the ski area was open. While the resort did not survive, it successfully created a local ski culture. The hill’s infrastructure, including its lifts, lodge and groomer, was sold to a group of local businessmen who’d formed Shames Mountain Ski Corporation two years earlier. They produced a resort plan, secured a government loan, and moved the entire operation 22 miles west of town to an upper flank of the Shames River Valley and a more favorable base elevation of 2,300 feet.
Shames’ inaugural opening, in December 1990, was delayed after the groomer buried itself in 13 feet of snow. That season, the area received a whopping 936 inches, or 78 feet. Back in the 1970s, before it was a ski hill, even deeper years prevailed. In February 1999, Terrace received 45 inches in 24 hours, just shy of the Canadian record.
Snow has never been a problem at Shames, but its isolation has both blessed and cursed it from day one. The original master plan, rendered by Whistler-based resort designer Ecosign, called for a four-phase development that would eventually involve six chairlifts and a daily capacity of 4,900 skiers. But those visions of grandeur were quickly dashed by the realities of inaccessibility and low population. (Less than 40,000 people live in the surrounding Kitimat-Stikine regional district). Shames never expanded past its first development phase. Instead, the local management group installed the old Kitsumkalum hardware for a daily capacity of 1,500 skiers on a 28-run, 1,600-foot-vertical mountain.
After nearby Hospital Ski Hill, south of Terrace, and Mount Hays, overlooking Prince Rupert an hour and a half to the west, shuttered, the regional clientele starved for skiing turned to Shames and began to form a key piece of the ski community there. The mountain now averages 340 skiers each of the five days a week it’s open, and seldom exceeds 600.
Shames became a de facto community nexus in Terrace, one of the few places families could meet to recreate and socialize. But while the townsfolk took their weekend get-togethers to the bank, Shames’ remoteness saw the mountain continually hemorrhaging money. It was on the block for years with no buyer in sight and several costly maintenance projects in the offing. Things came to a head in 2011 when the owners announced the upcoming season would be Shames’ last.
Not so fast, said a group from the strong local ski community who had banded together in 2008 to create the Friends of Shames in case of this very advent. After consulting locals about how to save the hill, they landed on the idea of a nonprofit, community-service, skier-owned co-op that would be eligible for both government and corporate funds for capital projects and operating expenses. In February 2011, the group morphed into My Mountain Co-Op (MMC) and set out to buy the mountain. “Winters can be difficult for families if they’re just hunkered down in town under wet, north-coast weather,” says Sabourin, who makes his home in Terrace and is a big fan of the co-op, “But when you get kids up above the clouds on a mountain, they can really appreciate winter. The spirit of the co-op was to make sure kids—well, I guess adults, too—had a place to express themselves in winter.”
With a year to raise the asking price of $1.25 million, the group did everything from hold bake sales to host coffee-house fundraisers. They shilled pet rocks and knocked on doors for contributions. They sold lifetime shares at $299 a pop, which came with voting rights and a $100 discount on a season pass. “I tried to get everyone I knew to buy in,” says Roger Fehr, an avalanche technician and Terrace lifer. “I even convinced my sisters, who ski a lot, to each buy a share so they could have bragging rights to owning part of a ski hill.”
MMC raised around $600,000, only about half of the listing price. But the owners, with their Terrace roots, were favorably disposed to the group, and turned down another buyer looking to make a real-estate investment. In a sweetheart deal, they sold Shames to MMC for only a few hundred thousand dollars—the price of a local house—so the co-op could keep some cash on hand to fix what was needed. The sellers, who got enough up front to cover creditors, had one major condition: that MMC get the B.C. government to forgive what remained of the original loan. When that hurdle cleared in January 2013, ownership officially passed to MMC.
Nothing knots the stitches in a tight-knit community like ownership and certainty. Doubly so if that community represents a subculture like skiing, which is vulnerable to the outside threats of resort conglomeration, climate change, and a global pandemic. But everyone was a winner in the Shames transfer, not least Christian Theberge, the general manager of MMC for the past nine years.
As an adolescent in Quebec, Theberge discovered it was cheaper to become a snowboard instructor than buy a season pass, because it allowed him to work at ski hills through university and beyond, including a back-to-back season in New Zealand. He considered other careers, but always came back to skiing, and while getting a degree in ski-area management in Nelson, he fell in love with the west and stayed.
When he first glimpsed the stunning ramparts of the Coast Range a few hours from Shames during the long-haul, 16-hour drive from his home in southern B.C., he made up his mind to take the job he’d been offered managing the MCC. Arriving, he immediately fell for Shames’ charm. That same pull has convinced many other skiers to move to Terrace, like Zeerip whom I met during a heavy, wet snowfall. He was skiing in the stretchy rubber outerwear of a roadworker, complete with bright-yellow legs and fluorescent-orange safety rings. The sodden, rumpled pack on his back suggested a few million feet of vertical. Smiling and electric, he’d just completed one of his frequent solo tours.
Zeerip grew up skiing on a 150-foot hill in Grand Rapids, Michigan. When friends moved west, he began making annual ski trips to visit. During one six-week sojourn, he started in Colorado and made his way to Whistler. There, celebrating a memorable backcountry day in a bar, a woman commented, “Sure, it was good today—but real men ski Shames.” The gauntlet was thrown down.
He still had a couple weeks left, so instead of going to Jackson Hole, Zeerip drove straight to Shames. Arriving on a Tuesday, when the hill was closed, he skinned to the top of East Ridge and immediately fell in love. “When I got home, I told my sweetheart we were going to spend the rest of our lives there,” he says.
They uprooted from Michigan to Terrace, and now Zeerip skis at least five days a week. “I’m a bit of a slow starter and like to have a damn good breakfast, but once I get out there, I want to spend the day skiing,” he says. “My routes vary depending on conditions, but when stability is good, my favorite thing is to hit a single big line that takes hours to get up. That’s pretty satisfying.”
Likewise, Luc Joanisse found paradise when he discovered Shames. “It opened my mind,” he says with reverence. “The people out touring were super friendly with a very inclusive attitude—no secrecy or localism. When I first started coming here, I knew no one, but soon had all these new friends. Around 11 years ago, I was out by myself and passed a group who invited me to join. They had everything figured out for this huge first descent and had already done a car drop. That was Rod Gee, who’d flown over the area and figured it could go all the way to the river. He was right: it was close to a 5,000-foot run.”
Such experiences have helped enshrine Shames’ well-known backcountry culture. The lift-served access to surrounding plateaus and ridges delivers an incredible diversity of terrain—26 separate backcountry itineraries, according to a map crafted by the ubiquitous Gee, whose name never seems far from a Shames historical footnote. A local backcountry society also maintains a couple of modest huts.
Prior to Theberge taking on the role of general manager, the mentality was to not promote the backcountry out of fear it might affect insurance rates. But with droves of skiers heading out anyway into terrain with very real hazards, management took another look. When Theberge and the board realized their liability was restricted to only the 252 of an 8,000-acre tenure that were cut with runs and glades, things changed.
“We really embraced the backcountry experience. A contractor runs frequent avalanche-skills training and other courses; we have a backcountry waiver and sell a map, single-run ticket, and rentals. And we’ve worked hard to ensure people educate themselves,” says Theberge. “We got a grant to put in a beacon check-gate and more signage about tree wells. People who experience what we have are blown away. This spring, a group of women from Jackson Hole called it ‘the best slackcountry in the known universe.’”
Alongside the allure of Shames, Northern Escape Heli Skiing in Terrace, and Smithers’ Skeena Cat Skiing and Hankin-Evelyn Backcountry Recreation Area are all drawing more and more skiers to the region, making it part of a larger tourism offering for a region where the economy is traditionally reliant on natural resources. To meet the demand, change is coming to Shames—but not in the form of restaurants or massive hotels or shopping, and you’ll still have to pay for Wi-Fi if you want to get it in the lodge. (The Lunch-Hour Special is 250 MB for $2.95 CAD.) The only change coming to Shames is more skiing.
“We’re creating backcountry cut runs on the wooded ridge you can see when you drive up to Shames,” says Zeerip. “We’ll start close to the hill and work our way outward; the first one will give you about 2,000 feet of vertical.”
Known for snipping alders from abandoned logging roads, clearing uptrack routes, and guerrilla glading, Zeerip is the perfect point man for this volunteer-driven initiative.
“Since I arrived, we’ve purchased two snowcats, replaced two lift cables, and made huge improvements to runs and the lodge,” says Theberge, with no small hint of pride. “But the almost $4 million price tag doesn’t account for the volunteer electricians, plumbers, and millwrights, or for donated materials. That would double the amount.”
An example was offered to me by Zeerip, who recounted how a group of oldtimers recently re-cushioned the chairs on the old double. “They removed each chair cover, ripped out the foam and metal, steamed the foam to get loft back into it, then re-covered each chair—all for about $12,000 on a job that should’ve cost $100,000.”
Ski patrollers also volunteer, as does a squad key to operating in snowy environs—the shovel brigade. “If it snows mid-week while the mountain is closed, we’ll [say] that we need diggers for opening day and hordes will show up,” says Theberge.
And therein lies the difference and utility of a community co-op model of ski-area ownership versus that of a faceless, soulless, corporate gumball machine: it perfectly aligns with the “we’re family” ethos of skiers. After all, if your nickel-and-diming Rad Pass™® overlord expected you to dig them out so you could go skiing, would you?
