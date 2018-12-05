Nelson climbed her first 8,000-meter peak, Cho Oyu, in 2005. Then she climbed Gasherbrum II in 2008; skied Denali in 2011; Everest and Lhotse on shitty rock in 2012; Makalu in 2015—where she met Morrison, a steep-skiing pioneer from the Sierra Nevada—then Denali again and Papsura. “All of that, in my mind, was training to go back and ski Lhotse Couloir,” she said.

ON AUGUST 30, they flew from San Francisco to Chengdu, China, having no idea what conditions might be like on Lhotse. On the hop over to Kathmandu, out the right side of the plane, they got their first glimpse. “We could see the south side of Everest and how much snow there was at the South Col,” Morrison said. “We couldn’t see the couloir or the face, but we went from having no knowledge to, ‘Oh, we’re going to do this. There’s snow.’”

Then all they had to do was get themselves and a month’s worth of gear and food out of Kathmandu and onto the mountain during the monsoons, pioneer a new off-season route through the Khumbu Icefall, avoid crevasses and falling seracs and avalanches and frozen dead bodies still attached to fixed ropes, and then kick their way up variable and exposed conditions with diminishing oxygen, all before the jet stream started pushing bad weather toward them at the end of the month. It was autumn, and there was no one else up there if anything went wrong. Their photographers, Nick Kalisz and Dutch Simpson, had never been above 20,000 feet. Palden Namgye Sherpa, their head Sherpa, had been pushing back against what he thought was an unrealistic pace. At any point, any of a long list of possible mishaps or occurrences could have ended the whole effort.

INSTEAD, THEY’D SHOT THE MOON, and here they were: on the summit, at the apex of a grand ski tour, ready to drop into a line they now knew was eminently skiable. “It’s totally reinvigorating when you get to the top,” said Nelson. “You’re so exhausted on the way up. You’re playing mind games: You’re never going to get there. And then you do and it’s like you get a clean slate. You get to start all over. Especially putting skis on, it’s like, ‘Ah, this is my medium.’”