Love and Squabble in the Family Ski Cabin

This story originally appeared in the Fall 2020 (49.1) issue of POWDER.

Words by Kimberly Beekman

My family, matriarchal by attrition, encompasses three generations of women—my mom, myself, and my daughter—with personalities as strong as our constitutions. Our apples have not only fallen far from the tree, but have rolled down a mountain, crossed an ocean, and sprouted into kumquat trees. Despite our differences, we come together more often than perhaps any of us would like at my mom’s cabin in Colorado because, for better or worse, our roots are firmly planted in skiing.

First, to call it a “cabin” is somewhat of a misnomer. It is small, yes, but there is a squeegee in the shower. Knives do not go in the dishwasher. The trash bins in the bathrooms are for decoration only. The handles of the coffee cups on the shelf must all face the same direction. My house, on the other hand, can best be described by the pen drawer, which holds every single item except a pen. My mother’s favorite exasperation is to say, “Being at your house is like camping.” I like camping.

Our weekends together always follow the same trajectory. “Mom, seriously?” I hear myself say when she asks me for the third time if I want eggs. She has tried on three outfits and is now standing in the kitchen asking me if the current ensemble matches. The only thing I know is that she has way too many layers on. Her next question—about her hair, which is going to be underneath a helmet all day, causes my temperature to spike, and I blurt out something rude. My daughter, Cate, throws me a look that says, “Your therapy copay would have been better spent on buying me Starbucks.”

Before we load the car, Cate and I borrow mom’s deodorant and toothpaste, squeezed from the bottom up and secured with a paper clip, because ours is nowhere to be found in the mess strewn across our floor.

It’s a beautiful day and we head straight for the back bowls, me in the lead, Cate behind, my mom in the rear. I stop at the bottom and look up to watch them ski. The sun is on my back, the air smells like coconut sunscreen, and I feel everything soften—the snow and our defenses.

Suddenly, my mom and I are on the same team, pushing Cate to do a bump run next. She grudgingly follows us. The corn is perfect, slowing everything down just enough to easily stay in the fall line. My mom skis well—she loves bumps and tells everyone who will listen—but Cate ignores her grandmother’s pointers that I know better than to offer, picking her way through the smaller moguls on the edge near the trees. When Cate stops at the bottom, my mom puts her arm around her. She points her pole uphill and says a phrase that immediately brings me back to my childhood.

“Look at what you just did!”

At that moment, it occurs to me that everything in my life—my career, my confidence, my community, my joy—is because of those six words. I feel a familiar pain in my chest—guilt, wrapped in love— and I vow, again, to appreciate my mother more.

We ski a few more runs and head off the backside to an out-of-bounds traverse, back to the cabin. My mom asks for a kid nearby to take our photo. “Three generations!” she exclaims, and kisses Cate too many times on the cheek. She’s proud, Cate’s embarrassed, and I’m already thinking about whiskey.

We laugh our way down the first part, which is all hot pow. Then, once in the treed runout, everything gets quiet, save the wind in the branches and the sound of our edges scraping the snow. “It’s beautiful back here,” my mom says breathlessly.

We slowly weave our way down, and I try to teach my mom to feather her edges and push down in the troughs. We pass a meadow near the bottom where a few bros are hanging out, drinking beers in the sun. My mom repeats her three-generations line, and Cate practices the art of disappearing. Around the next bend, I stop, kickturn around, and stand backward with my skis in a V on the trail. “What’s the matter?” mom asks with the same edge of panic that arises whenever cell service gets spotty.

“Mom,” I say. “Turn around.” She plants her poles and looks behind her shoulder. Her hair is still wet with melted snow from her wipeouts.

I point my pole uphill at the narrow valley and forest above, where we just descended 3,000 vertical feet, and put my arm around her shoulder. “Look at what you just did.”

Kimberly Beekman is a freelance writer based in Denver. She is especially glad her mother does not read Powder.

Get your copy of the Fall 2020 issue here.