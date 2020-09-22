Party Like it’s 1959 at a Drive-In Ski Movie Premiere

It’s September, which means it’s officially okay to start living and breathing all things skiing again. Typically, that includes ski movie premiere season—of all ages united by their impatient and all-consuming excitement for winter.

Yet, like many of you, I feared that the raging dumpster fire of 2020 would render this annual tradition impossible. Turns out, this year ski movie premieres are just going to look different.

With indoor screenings off the table, a few production companies, including Teton Gravity Research, Matchstick Productions, Warren Miller Entertainment, and others, have turned to drive-in theaters to tour their new films in a pandemic-friendly setting. The inviting atmosphere of a drive-in offers an easy way to be social outside while keeping a safe distance, and you get to bring your own beer.

Early Saturday evening, a few friends and I drove through a torrential hailstorm on our way to the world premiere of Teton Gravity’s new film, “Make Believe,” at the Spud Drive In in Driggs, Idaho. Suddenly an outdoor movie didn’t seem like the best idea. Luckily the clouds gave way in time for the opening credits.

About an hour from Jackson, the Spud Drive In is quintessential Idaho, complete with a potato the size of a studio apartment sitting atop a 1946 flatbed Chevy out front. Skiers flooded in with lawn chairs, coolers, portable grills, canopies, and impressive van setups.

It felt like the tailgate scene you’d find at 5 p.m. in a resort parking lot, filled with a contagious buzz of energy for what lies ahead. As the film began, we honked our horns and huddled on our tailgates as we slipped back into the comfortable embrace of winter.

The theme of this year’s film, making dreams a reality, is a nod to TGR’s 25-year-old motto, “Live the Dream.” Living in a dreamlike state couldn’t be more relevant in a time like this where many of us, skiers or not, are eager to be transported into a better, more carefree reality.

It’s a theme that could have easily slid into the realm of cliché, but it featured much stronger character portrayal than I’ve seen in other ski films of late, and the interviews from the athletes gave it a relatable and genuine feeling.

Interspersed with high-velocity spine skiing, ripping couloirs, and dreamy slow-mo pow shots, “Make Believe” features Ian McIntosh’s life as a new dad, Caite Zeliff’s pivot from ski racing to finding her community in Jackson Hole, 13-year-old Kai Jones’ transition to full-time skiing, and Tim Durtschi’s lifelong dream of competing on the Freeride World Tour.

Without a ton of far-flung international destinations (aside from the Japan segment), “Make Believe” showcased some of the best steep skiing closer to home, with a heavy portion of segments in Jackson Hole, along with Aspen, Montana, Pemberton, and the Selkirks. In a time where travel is a little uncertain, it was refreshing to remember how many amazing places there are to ski within a stone’s throw of the Rockies.

TGR will show “Make Believe” at over 20 drive-in theaters this fall, and Matchstick Productions has 30 scheduled drive-in showings for their new film, “Huck Yeah!,” which kicked off in Gunnison, Colorado on September 18.

For the past few decades, ski movie premieres have mostly fit the same cookie-cutter template. You walk by the athlete tables, pick up some free stickers, sign up for a sweepstakes to go ski in Chamonix, wait in line at the bar, crowd into a dark theater full of eager, flannel-clad bros, and try to jockey for some free swag getting hucked into the audience. It’s a blast, no doubt, but it feels a bit the same.

So while some may prefer the excitement and intimacy of an indoor showing, I hope the popularity of drive-in movies continues to thrive even when we’re allowed to venture within six feet of one another again. Watching skiers drip dreamy lines while tailgating with your inner circle beats a crowded theater any day.