Caught in a Storm, a Skier Dreams of Japan

Words by Jessica Normandeau

This story originally appeared in the November 2019 (48.2) issue of POWDER.

Somewhere between Pocatello, Idaho, and Jackson, Wyoming, I’m driving alone in an F-150 with rusted hubs and a transmission that threatens to go every time I shift between third and fourth gear.

It’s 1:00 a.m., but I’m not tired. It feels like 5:00 p.m., local time, where I just flew in from.

I spent the last three weeks in an RV barely large enough to fit five of us and our skis, chasing infamous winter storms, sneaking into hotels to dry skins and mittens on every available indoor surface while we soaked in onsens.

I had seen photos of this place before, with its trees holding impossible pillows of snow. The forest looks like the pattern on one of the kimonos we plucked from a dusty thrift store. In those trees, I discovered the capacity of our blind lunacy to ski deep powder and the force of obsession, where we were willing to go in search of the beating heart of another storm.

We spent countless hours in the purgatorial transit of air, road and rail, and daily walks uphill on skis, all for the promise of twenty seconds of bliss on the other side of the world. I have cultivated my life around this—having no career, no pets, no house, no savings, and no regret for any of it.

So much white, it was bound to feel like a dream, even with our desire to find more, deeper, lighter snow. A dream bound by insistence, punctuated by cigarette vending machines, bowing battles, unidentifiable sushi, nights crowded around the collapsible RV table drinking sake from a paper carton.

The road signs were unreadable, barely peaking above the lips of twelve-foot banks. We pulled information from those who had come before, poured over GPS and trail maps, old ski edits, the advice of strangers. We found it, too, a few mornings ripping skins off in patchy light, found what was sacred to us, what made us laugh maniacally for all it was worth. After a storm passed, we would wait, stilled in that memory, for another.

Skiing makes you feel whole again, even knowing the feeling is derived from the mountains’ indifference, not tenderness of heart. Even this one-sided romance is short lived. There aren’t that many days that deep lines up with stable, lines up with cold, with your schedule and your friends’ schedules, when none of your boot buckles or binding parts are broken, when your bad knee and bone spurs are assuaged. It seems that as soon as February’s great bottomless storms commence, March’s bony sunlight encroaches on the dream and April’s migratory birds fly in to break bread with the silence.

Maybe I’m a devotee of a fickle pleasure delivered by no one. It wouldn’t matter, once the density of snow is pressed against my chest and blinds my vision. If the mountains in winter weren’t so ephemeral, slipping through our fingers as soon as they are grasped, would the desire still exist? Isn’t that the case with all great affairs of the heart, to want what we cannot hold, not really?

Its 1:00 a.m. and the snow is coming down so hard now that I have to look out the passenger side window to gage my distance from the guard rail on the far side of the road. I spin out on a bridge and switch between high beams and low beams looking for blank spots in the spitting white. There’s a storm cycle brewing; I press on. Tomorrow I will wake early, for having followed my lover to the ends of the earth, I follow her home.

Jessica Normandeau is a part-time commercial fisherman living in Jackson, Wyoming.

To have great stories like this delivered right to your door, in print, To have great stories like this delivered right to your door, in print, subscribe here.