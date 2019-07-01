Denver Landfill Plans Year-Round Skiing

Denver ski hill plans for year-round skiing

Castle Rock, a former Denver metro area landfill, might also be its newest ski area, and a year-round one at that. Located just 30 minutes from downtown Denver, the trash heap ski hill is part of a bigger development plan that includes condos and a business center, featuring the Snowflex surface used at several other ski facilities in North America and around the world as well as a “cornice drop,” a terrain park, and a mogul field. Now if someone says skiing the Front Range is trash, I guess they are technically kind of right?

First ski BASE jump off Mont Blanc

A gentleman simply known as “Super Frenchie,” has done something super sketchy, linking up a massive ski descent into a ski BASE jump off the peak of Mont Blanc. As far as we know, this is the first-ever successful attempt of such lunacy. Cheers to you, Frenchie, you can keep it.

Italy wins winter Olympics bid for 2026

After what had become a small, but hotly-contended race for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Milan and ski area Cortina d’Ampezzo secured the 2026 Games, defeating a bid by Stockholm-Åre. The Swedish contingent put up a wild last gasp rally, but even Stockholm’s mayor singing a few Abba lyrics wasn’t enough to push them over the top. This will be the first time Italy hosts the Winter Games since the 2006 Turin Games, and effectively brings winter’s biggest show back to Europe after spending the last two editions in Europe.

Aspen ski bums get 1,000-day pins

Finally, some props for the ski bums. After all, crushing all those mogul lines day in and day out has to be worth something right? Well, in Aspen, it turns out it is. A group of Aspen ski bums that have logged over 1,000 skier days at the Colorado resort were recognized for their efforts this week with, well, a pin? Wait, did I read that right? Risk your knees, vertebrae, and more than a few friends and relationships for a piece of flair? Does it even get you a free beer at the Red Onion? I’m not so sure about all this, but I am loving the Coffey hat. Shred in Peace, señor.

Pond skim ‘rowdy train’ goes to jury

Another crazy story out of Jackson this week, as a skier’s lawsuit after injuring himself in a party ski pond skim will head to jury. A young Jacksonite suffered a severe leg injury at the 2017 pond skim at Snow King when he decided to send the pond skim with a bunch of buddies. The self-proclaimed “rowdy train” ended up a little too spicy and led to a collision that produced deep cuts and a whole lot of ego-bruising. The injured skier is alleging that Snow King was negligent, and the resort is having none of it. Now it will be up to a jury of pond skimming peers to decide the “rowdy train’s” fate.

VIDEO: Zach Schuster season stoke edit

Yeah, he’s a little loose, and there’s a whole lot of spin-to-win, but dagnabbit, this Zach Shuster might be having the most fun on the mountain. Here’s a park edit that will just make ya feel good. Yeah, bud.

