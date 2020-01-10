The Most Dedicated Bump Skiers in Utah are in Their 60s

Here’s some wholesome content for your new year—a profile of Clair and Darrel Glenn, two of the most ripping sexagenarians you’re likely to encounter.

These brothers have been skiing the moguls at Beaver Mountain, Utah, since they were kids and began their bump bashing career swapping lift tickets for shoveling the owners’ driveways. Sure, they ski powder, but bumps are their first love. You can find them at Beaver lapping the Hollywood line, or “Glenn Canyon” as it’s now known.

The pair was hot dogging before it went mainstream, and still daffy and spread eagle their way down the fall line. Check out this video from Tim Roberts and see more of his work at his website.